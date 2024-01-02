en English
Kern Community Foundation Launches Write to Thrive Project to Empower Nonprofits

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:21 pm EST
On the brink of a new era of community development, the Kern Community Foundation (KCF) in Bakersfield, California, has announced an empowering initiative: the Write to Thrive: Community Network Development project. This comprehensive program is designed to fortify nonprofit organizations within Kern County, equipping them with the necessary skills and resources to not only survive but flourish in their missions.

Empowering Nonprofits, Conveying Hope

The project, generously sponsored by Kaiser Permanente, will feature a two-day grant writing workshop scheduled for February 14 and 15. The workshop, set to commence from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., will be hosted at the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. The emphasis of the workshop will be to provide participants with a robust understanding of grant resources, thus enabling them to secure funding for their respective causes.

Networking to Nurture Growth

In addition to resource education, the Write to Thrive project aims to foster a supportive ecosystem for Kern County’s nonprofit sector. The initiative will provide a platform for networking activities, offering participants the opportunity to connect and collaborate with like-minded organizations. This aspect of the program is designed to spur growth and innovation, further strengthening the county’s nonprofit fabric.

Eligibility and Application Details

The Write to Thrive project is open to all nonprofits registered with the KCF. Interested organizations are required to apply by January 19. For additional information on how to apply, organizations can access a link provided by the organizers.

In conclusion, the KCF’s Write to Thrive: Community Network Development project showcases a holistic approach to community growth. By empowering nonprofit organizations with essential skills and resources, creating networking opportunities, and encouraging collaboration, this initiative reflects a promising stride towards a thriving Kern County.

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

