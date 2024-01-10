en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Keri Blair Resigns from Collierville Schools Board, Replacement to be Found by Mayor’s Board

author
By: Saboor Bayat
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:14 am EST
Keri Blair Resigns from Collierville Schools Board, Replacement to be Found by Mayor’s Board

Keri Blair, a dedicated member of the Collierville Schools Board in Tennessee, has voluntarily stepped down from her role, citing personal family reasons as the primary cause. This unexpected announcement was made public by the school district on Wednesday, sparking curiosity and concern among the community members.

Resignation Announced

Blair, who was elected to School Board Position 4 in November 2022, tendered her resignation letter to School Board Chairman Wright Cox the previous Tuesday afternoon. The news of her departure comes as a surprise, given that she was in her first term of service. Despite the abrupt nature of this development, the school district has maintained a professional stance, respecting Blair’s decision and privacy.

A Gracious Farewell

Chairman Wright Cox, while acknowledging the development, expressed his gratitude for Blair’s contributions. He praised her commitment to public education in Collierville and recognized her service to the community. The chairman’s words were not only a testament to Blair’s dedication but also underlined the significance of her role in the school board.

Next Steps: Finding a Replacement

Collierville Schools have announced that the process to fill the vacancy left by Blair will be handled by the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The selected individual will occupy the seat until the next municipal election, which is scheduled for November 5, 2024. This measure ensures the continuous representation of the community’s interests and the smooth functioning of the school board.

0
Education United States
author

Saboor Bayat

Saboor Bayat, a distinguished scholar and renowned author in the field of International Relations, offers insightful and in-depth coverage of the unstable Afghan region's intricacies. Since 2010, his expertise and knowledge have been disseminated through various Afghan publications. As a former Program Manager and Author for Subhe-Kabul Daily, Bayat's contribution to journalism is indisputable. His unwavering commitment to journalism is further illustrated in his ongoing work with the Writers Council for Madanyat, an organization that focuses on promoting civil values, advocating for human rights, and opposing violence and extremism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
2 mins ago
Invisible Discrimination: Disabled UK Children Missing Out on Free School Meals
The Unseen Discrimination: Disabled Children and Free School Meals In an alarming revelation, over 100,000 children with medical conditions such as diabetes, epilepsy, and autism in the United Kingdom are eligible for free school meals but are unable to access them. This is primarily due to their non-involvement in a formal educational setting or because
Invisible Discrimination: Disabled UK Children Missing Out on Free School Meals
CNBC Launches 'Smarter by CNBC Make It': An Educational Initiative for Financial Wellness
27 mins ago
CNBC Launches 'Smarter by CNBC Make It': An Educational Initiative for Financial Wellness
Ensemble Arts Philly: Bridging Communities Through Performing Arts
31 mins ago
Ensemble Arts Philly: Bridging Communities Through Performing Arts
Charges Dismissed Against Former Eastern Gateway Community College Executives
12 mins ago
Charges Dismissed Against Former Eastern Gateway Community College Executives
Security Threat Prompted Closure at Wyvern St Edmund's School
22 mins ago
Security Threat Prompted Closure at Wyvern St Edmund's School
Renee Knake Jefferson On Democratizing Law and Enhancing Justice Accessibility
26 mins ago
Renee Knake Jefferson On Democratizing Law and Enhancing Justice Accessibility
Latest Headlines
World News
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
57 seconds
University of Arkansas Launches Heated Cycling Study, Seeks Participants
Gianluca Nani Returns to Watford FC: An Exclusive Interview
1 min
Gianluca Nani Returns to Watford FC: An Exclusive Interview
Evotec SE and Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Partner to Advance Drug Discovery in IBD
2 mins
Evotec SE and Crohn's & Colitis Foundation Partner to Advance Drug Discovery in IBD
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
2 mins
WWE's Global Ambitions: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns Match Could Be a Game-Changer
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
3 mins
Tiger Woods and Nike: The End of a Historic 27-Year Partnership
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
3 mins
Global Interventional Radiology Conference: A Convergence of Pioneers
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
4 mins
Akumentis Healthcare Introduces Cannabis-Based Seizure Medication for Children
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
5 mins
Tennessee Volunteers Face Defensive Backs Exodus; Eyes on Transfer Portal
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
5 mins
Uddhav Thackeray's Unyielding Stand Against 'Murder of Democracy'
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
2 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
3 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
3 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
3 hours
Car Rollover Causes Traffic Disruption on Western Australia's Busy Highway
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
3 hours
2023 Surpasses 2016 as the Hottest Year on Record: A Wake-Up Call for Climate Action
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
3 hours
Inflation Battle Persists Despite Progress: Australia's Property Market Forecast for 2024
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
4 hours
Reimagining HR: The Evolution of Service Delivery Models
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
4 hours
Navigating the Global Conservation Maze: Balancing Nature, Biodiversity, and Development
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform
4 hours
Nationwide Uproar Over Child's Death Post-Circumcision: A Call for Medical Reform

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app