Keri Blair Resigns from Collierville Schools Board, Replacement to be Found by Mayor’s Board

Keri Blair, a dedicated member of the Collierville Schools Board in Tennessee, has voluntarily stepped down from her role, citing personal family reasons as the primary cause. This unexpected announcement was made public by the school district on Wednesday, sparking curiosity and concern among the community members.

Resignation Announced

Blair, who was elected to School Board Position 4 in November 2022, tendered her resignation letter to School Board Chairman Wright Cox the previous Tuesday afternoon. The news of her departure comes as a surprise, given that she was in her first term of service. Despite the abrupt nature of this development, the school district has maintained a professional stance, respecting Blair’s decision and privacy.

A Gracious Farewell

Chairman Wright Cox, while acknowledging the development, expressed his gratitude for Blair’s contributions. He praised her commitment to public education in Collierville and recognized her service to the community. The chairman’s words were not only a testament to Blair’s dedication but also underlined the significance of her role in the school board.

Next Steps: Finding a Replacement

Collierville Schools have announced that the process to fill the vacancy left by Blair will be handled by the Collierville Board of Mayor and Aldermen. The selected individual will occupy the seat until the next municipal election, which is scheduled for November 5, 2024. This measure ensures the continuous representation of the community’s interests and the smooth functioning of the school board.