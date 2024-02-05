Kenya Moore Open to Reunion with Porsha Williams as Kandi Burruss Leaves RHOA

In a recent turn of events, Kenya Moore, a standout personality from 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' (RHOA), has shown readiness to reunite professionally with former co-star Porsha Williams. Despite their prior altercations on the reality show, Moore holds a perspective that their collective presence produced some of the most unforgettable moments on RHOA.

Porsha Williams' exit and new beginnings

Porsha Williams bid goodbye to the show in 2021, embarking on a fresh phase in her life, which involved tying the knot with Nigerian entrepreneur Simon Guobadia. The process of casting for the 16th season of RHOA is inching towards an end, with an assortment of both recurring and fresh faces on the horizon. Moore expresses optimism about an energetic upcoming season, but doesn't foresee a return of NeNe Leakes, who parted ways with the show in 2020 and subsequently pursued legal action against Bravo.

Kandi Burruss says farewell to RHOA

In parallel news, Kandi Burruss has made her exit from RHOA official after a 14-year tenure. The extended hiatus between seasons and the prospect of exploring different ventures have been cited as reasons for her departure. The preceding season showcased Burruss, Moore, Shere Whitfield, Drew Sidora, Sanya Richards-Ross, and Marlo Hampton. With the exit of Burruss and an impending reshuffling of the cast, fans are keenly waiting to see what Season 16 will add to the narrative.

Kandi Burruss' decision not to return for Season 16

