Kenya Barris Embraces Hollywood Remakes, Preps 'Wizard of Oz', 'Wonderful Life' Revamps

Kenya Barris, the visionary behind 'black-ish', has openly declared his enthusiasm for rebooting classic films, setting sights on "It's a Wonderful Life" and "The Wizard of Oz". Amidst a landscape often critical of Hollywood's penchant for remakes, Barris stands firm, advocating for the creative reinterpretation of beloved stories through a modern lens. This bold stance has not only shaped his current slate of projects but also positions him as a central figure in the ongoing discourse around originality and innovation in film.

Advertisment

Reimagining Classics

At the heart of Barris's ambitious agenda are the reboots of two cinematic treasures. The reimagined "Wizard of Oz", set against the contemporary backdrop of Inglewood, California, and an "It's a Wonderful Life" adaptation featuring a non-white lead, exemplify Barris's commitment to diversity and inclusion in storytelling. These projects, alongside a sequel to the revamped 'White Men Can't Jump', a Richard Pryor biopic, and a 'Girls Trip' sequel, underscore Barris's eclectic and bold approach to filmmaking in 2023.

Championing New Voices

Advertisment

While Barris's portfolio is replete with reboots, he remains an ardent supporter of fresh narratives, as evidenced by his executive production role on "Diarra from Detroit". This thriller series, premiering on BET+ in March 2023, showcases Barris's knack for identifying and nurturing new talent. Through collaboration with Diarra Kilpatrick, the series' creator, Barris contributes to a dynamic and evolving entertainment landscape, championing stories that resonate with and reflect the diversity of contemporary audiences.

A Vision for the Future

Barris's unapologetic embrace of both remakes and new stories reflects a broader vision for the future of entertainment. By leveraging existing intellectual property and championing new voices, Barris navigates the complex terrain of Hollywood with a clear-eyed focus on storytelling that is both inclusive and reflective of modern society. As he prepares to bring his latest projects to fruition, Barris's work continues to spark conversations about creativity, diversity, and the future of film and television.