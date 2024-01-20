Kenya Barris Develops Series on Comedy Legend Richard Pryor

Kenya Barris, the creative powerhouse behind 'Black-Ish,' is turning his eye towards a new project—a 10-part series exploring the life of comedy legend Richard Pryor. Initially envisaged as a movie, the project has transitioned into a more comprehensive series format, promising an in-depth look into Pryor's life, from his early years to his reign as a global star.

This shift in format corresponds with Amazon's acquisition of MGM Studios in 2022, indicating a potential home for the series on Prime Video.

A Reverential Tribute to a Comedy God

Barris, known for his unique voice in the entertainment industry, reveres Pryor as his 'comedy god,' expressing a deep investment in the project. The series aims to explore Pryor's transformative impact on comedy—a legacy that continues to inspire comedians like Dave Chappelle.

Richard Pryor: A Groundbreaking Comedian

Pryor was a groundbreaking stand-up comedian who fundamentally reshaped the comedy landscape with his raw and unfiltered humor. His successful career spanned several decades, including numerous film appearances and the distinction of receiving the inaugural Mark Twain Humor Prize.

Supported by Pryor's Widow

Despite the change in format, the project has the backing of Pryor's widow, Jennifer Lee Pryor. She expressed confidence in Barris's vision, citing a creative kinship between Barris and her late husband. While casting and production details remain under wraps, the project is already generating buzz in the comedy world, owing to Pryor's enduring legacy.