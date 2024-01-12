en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Kentucky’s Top Teacher Returns to Classroom Amidst School Violence Concerns

author
By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 12:24 pm EST
Kentucky’s Top Teacher Returns to Classroom Amidst School Violence Concerns

After a controversial three-month hiatus, Kumar Rashad, the 2024 High School Teacher of the Year for Kentucky, is resuming his position in the classroom at Breckinridge Metropolitan High School in Louisville. Rashad’s reassignment followed an incident where he intervened to protect a female student from an assault by two male peers. This intervention, however, led to accusations of excess force on Rashad’s part, resulting in his temporary repositioning to a non-teaching role.

The Incident and Investigation

The incident in question involved Rashad stepping in to protect a female student who was being attacked by two male students. According to Rashad, the boys claimed he was excessively harsh when intervening, which triggered an investigation and his temporary reassignment to a position at a bus compound. Jefferson County Schools (JCPS) spokesperson Carolyn Calloway confirmed Rashad’s impending return to academic duties, but refrained from commenting on the specifics of the investigation. She maintained that all JCPS policies and procedures were duly followed, ensuring a fair and unbiased inquiry.

Rashad’s Concerns and the Bigger Picture

Rashad, in the aftermath of the incident and investigation, expressed concerns about JCPS’s propensity to reassign educators for what he perceives as trivial issues. He believes this approach undermines the authority of teachers and disrupts the educational environment. However, JCPS officials have not responded to his commentary. This incident brings to light the broader issue of violence in schools, an ongoing concern that plagues many educational institutions across the nation.

Escalating School Violence

Pertinently, Fayette County Public Schools reported nearly 90 physical altercations since the start of the 2022-2023 academic year. This includes a high-profile incident at Henry Clay High School where school police had to use pepper spray to quell a fight. These instances emphasize the urgency for effective strategies to manage and prevent violence in schools, ensuring a safe and conducive learning environment for all students.

0
Education United States
author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
5 mins ago
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
The familiar pink logo of ‘Mean Girls’ flickered on screens once again, not just as a reprised movie but as a cultural message. This time, the focus was not solely on the drama-filled antics of high school girls, but on the deeper issue of bullying. Interweaving Fiction and Reality The Morning Edition turned the spotlight
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
Woodland School District Struggles with Budget Cuts Following Levy Failures
15 mins ago
Woodland School District Struggles with Budget Cuts Following Levy Failures
Unspecified Incident Triggers Lockdown at Glasgow's Lourdes Secondary School
16 mins ago
Unspecified Incident Triggers Lockdown at Glasgow's Lourdes Secondary School
STEAM Saturdays at NewBo City Market: A Symphony of Learning with West Music's Instrument Petting Zoo
7 mins ago
STEAM Saturdays at NewBo City Market: A Symphony of Learning with West Music's Instrument Petting Zoo
New Laureates to Join JA Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame
8 mins ago
New Laureates to Join JA Greater Richmond Business Hall of Fame
Severe Weather Forces Suspension of Non-Essential Operations at University of Nevada, Reno
14 mins ago
Severe Weather Forces Suspension of Non-Essential Operations at University of Nevada, Reno
Latest Headlines
World News
Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti's LP Membership and Election Victory
32 seconds
Court Dismisses Appeal, Affirms Alex Otti's LP Membership and Election Victory
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
2 mins
Ellerslie Racecourse Set for Grand Reopening with StrathAyr Track
Cape Youth Congress Protests DA's Silence on Gaza Conflict
3 mins
Cape Youth Congress Protests DA's Silence on Gaza Conflict
New Cross-Country Ski Loop Opens for Public at Skyline Sports Complex
3 mins
New Cross-Country Ski Loop Opens for Public at Skyline Sports Complex
Mercy Health Acquires Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky
3 mins
Mercy Health Acquires Orthopedic Institute of Western Kentucky
Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court
4 mins
Oregon Supreme Court Defers Trump Ballot Decision to US Supreme Court
Maine's Asylum Seeker Housing Sparks Controversy amid Rising Homelessness
5 mins
Maine's Asylum Seeker Housing Sparks Controversy amid Rising Homelessness
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
5 mins
Mean Girls Revisited: A Discussion on Bullying and Media Influence
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
5 mins
Declared Dead, Elderly Man Found Alive After Ambulance Hits Pothole
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
2 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
4 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
5 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
5 hours
Sri Lanka Earns IMF Praise for Successful Initial Economic Reform Review
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
5 hours
Temporary Closure of Isambard Brunel Road: What You Need to Know
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
5 hours
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
6 hours
Bangladesh Bank Contemplates Switch to Crawling Peg System
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
6 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations
6 hours
Maine Voters Misled into Changing Political Affiliations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app