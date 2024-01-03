Kentucky’s Model Laboratory School Cancels Classes Amid Heating Crisis

On Wednesday, January 3rd, students of the Model Laboratory School in Richmond, Kentucky were met with an unexpected day off. The school administration was forced to cancel classes due to a loss of heat in the majority of the school building, a result of burst pipes. The extreme cold temperatures during the school break are to blame for the damage.

Efforts to Resolve the Heating Issue

The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) facilities team has been battling the heating issue since the previous week. Outside contractors were brought in on Tuesday to expedite the repair process. However, despite their efforts, the school was still left without heat, forcing the administration to cancel classes for the students’ safety.

Impact on School Activities

Students from Kindergarten through 12th grade were affected by this cancellation. However, the Burrier Child Development Center, a part of the school’s facilities, will continue to operate as scheduled. The school district has reassured parents that they will not need to adjust their schedules for the younger children attending the center.

Updates on Athletic Events

With regards to the school’s athletic events, updates will be communicated by team coaches. The information will also be posted on the school’s social media platforms and official website. This approach ensures that students, parents, and the broader school community stay informed about any changes or cancellations.

As the EKU facilities team and outside contractors continue their work to restore heat to the Model Laboratory School, the school community waits with bated breath. In the meantime, students are urged to stay warm and safe at home while the school works to resolve this unprecedented issue.