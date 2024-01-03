en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Kentucky’s Model Laboratory School Cancels Classes Amid Heating Crisis

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:27 am EST
Kentucky’s Model Laboratory School Cancels Classes Amid Heating Crisis

On Wednesday, January 3rd, students of the Model Laboratory School in Richmond, Kentucky were met with an unexpected day off. The school administration was forced to cancel classes due to a loss of heat in the majority of the school building, a result of burst pipes. The extreme cold temperatures during the school break are to blame for the damage.

Efforts to Resolve the Heating Issue

The Eastern Kentucky University (EKU) facilities team has been battling the heating issue since the previous week. Outside contractors were brought in on Tuesday to expedite the repair process. However, despite their efforts, the school was still left without heat, forcing the administration to cancel classes for the students’ safety.

Impact on School Activities

Students from Kindergarten through 12th grade were affected by this cancellation. However, the Burrier Child Development Center, a part of the school’s facilities, will continue to operate as scheduled. The school district has reassured parents that they will not need to adjust their schedules for the younger children attending the center.

Updates on Athletic Events

With regards to the school’s athletic events, updates will be communicated by team coaches. The information will also be posted on the school’s social media platforms and official website. This approach ensures that students, parents, and the broader school community stay informed about any changes or cancellations.

As the EKU facilities team and outside contractors continue their work to restore heat to the Model Laboratory School, the school community waits with bated breath. In the meantime, students are urged to stay warm and safe at home while the school works to resolve this unprecedented issue.

0
Education United States Weather
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Bedford High School Gripped by Tragedy: Sophomore Student on Life Support Following Car Accident

By BNN Correspondents

Wausau Community United: The Winter Recess Project Warms Students

By BNN Correspondents

Arizona Legislature Reconvenes: Decisions Await on Education, Resources, and Child Safety

By BNN Correspondents

University of Wisconsin-Madison Boosts Organic Farming Research with Conference Funding

By Shivani Chauhan

Colleges Lacking Policies for AI Use in Admissions, Reveals Kaplan Sur ...
@Education · 6 mins
Colleges Lacking Policies for AI Use in Admissions, Reveals Kaplan Sur ...
heart comment 0
Czech Universities to Fortify Security Measures in Wake of Tragic Shooting

By BNN Correspondents

Czech Universities to Fortify Security Measures in Wake of Tragic Shooting
California’s Nurse Shortage: Private Nursing Colleges Stepping Up

By BNN Correspondents

California's Nurse Shortage: Private Nursing Colleges Stepping Up
AcademicInfluence.com Unveils the 15 Safest Colleges in America

By Justice Nwafor

AcademicInfluence.com Unveils the 15 Safest Colleges in America
California’s Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

California's Nursing Shortage Spurs Shift to Pricier Private Colleges
Latest Headlines
World News
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
11 seconds
Robert Kubica: From F1 Highs and Lows to the World Endurance Championship
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
1 min
Unmasking the 'Ghost Budget': The Hidden Cost of U.S. Wars Post 9/11
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
2 mins
Vietnam Reviews and Sets Goals for People-to-People Diplomacy
Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery
2 mins
Colombian Woman's Pioneering Journey to Abu Dhabi for Unborn Baby's Surgery
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
2 mins
Society Brands Acquires Primal Life Organics, Eyes Expansion
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
3 mins
Procter & Gamble Unveils Braun Skin i·expert IPL: A Revolution in Home Hair Removal
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
3 mins
Doug Plumb Expresses Toughness Concerns Amid Team's Struggles
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
3 mins
Religion and Politics: A Dynamic Duo in the 2024 U.S. Presidential Election
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
3 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
3 mins
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
18 mins
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
4 hours
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
4 hours
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
5 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
6 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
7 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
7 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
10 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app