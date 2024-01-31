Kentucky Wildlands Program Secures ARPA Grant for Waterfalls Trail Enhancement

Vanhook Falls and Pine Island Double Falls in Laurel County, two of the crown jewels in Kentucky's natural attractions, are set to receive a significant boost. The Kentucky Wildlands program, renowned for its commitment to enhancing the state's natural allure, has secured a $15,000 ARPA grant. The funds, aimed at enhancing the Laurel County Waterfalls Trail, will be divided equally, with each of the seven partners receiving $2,143.

Enhancing the Waterfalls Trail

Stretching from Clinton County to Letcher County, the Waterfalls Trail is one of the state's most captivating outdoor sites, boasting 17 diverse locales. The ARPA grant's focus on Vanhook Falls and Pine Island Double Falls is a strategic move to augment the trail's appeal and offer visitors an enriched experience.

Investing in Local Tourism

Additionally, the London Laurel Tourist Commission has approved grants aimed at supporting local events. Among the beneficiaries are the Laurel Lake 10K and the Laurel Lake Cross Country event, both of which contribute to the region's vibrant tourism scene.

Charging Ahead with Tesla

In a bid to cater to the increasing number of electric vehicle users, the commission also engaged in a discussion regarding a new contract with Tesla. The proposed contract involves a charging station behind the Tourist Information Center, costing $125 per month per charging stall. The contract, set for a seven-year term with a 3% annual increase, also includes a flexible termination clause, demonstrating the commission's commitment to sustainable tourism.

Tackling the Airbnb Challenge

Lastly, the commission addressed recent legal changes brought about by House Bill 8. The bill expands the transient tax to include Airbnb rentals, a move that has sparked a lawsuit by the Kentucky League of Cities and Kentucky Travel Industry Association. The suit aims to ensure Airbnb's compliance and maintain a balanced and fair tourism sector.