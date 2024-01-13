Kentucky Teacher’s Valentine’s Day Project Receives Global Support

For Desirae Stowers, a dedicated teacher at Olive Hill Elementary School in Eastern Kentucky, the upcoming Valentine’s Day is more than a chance to exchange candy and cards. It’s an opportunity to create an unforgettable experience for her students with moderate to severe disabilities, who range in age from five to eleven. These students hold a special place in her heart, and she’s determined to make their day exceptional.

United States of Valentine’s

Stowers initiated a project with a simple, yet ambitious goal: to collect Valentine’s Day cards from each of the 50 U.S. states. She reached out to friends and family for help and even took to social media to spread the word about her mission.

The response was nothing short of overwhelming. People from every corner of the country rallied behind Stowers and her students, sending heartfelt messages and handmade cards. With only a few states left, Stowers is close to accomplishing her goal.

International Love for Olive Hill

But the project didn’t stop at the U.S. borders. The initiative has garnered international attention, capturing hearts worldwide. People from countries as far and wide as Australia, New Zealand, Ecuador, and Sweden have been sending cards, eager to contribute to this heartwarming project.

Stowers is thrilled with the global support. What started as a local project to make her students feel cherished on Valentine’s Day has blossomed into a worldwide show of love and inclusivity.

Joining the Celebration

People who want to contribute to this incredible display of love can send cards to Stowers and her students at Olive Hill Elementary School. This Valentine’s Day, you can be a part of a story that transcends geographical boundaries and celebrates the universal language of love.