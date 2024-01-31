Kentucky School Employees' Group 'Jones 30' Hits $1 Million Powerball Jackpot

In a striking display of fortune, a group of 30 employees at Rector A. Jones Middle School in Florence, Kentucky, known as the 'Jones 30', hit the $1 million Powerball jackpot. A conglomeration of counselors, administrators, special education teachers, and the school nurse, they have been pooling their money to play the Kentucky Lottery together for over eight years.

Winning Against The Odds

They claimed their prize after realizing their ticket matched the five white balls from Saturday's drawing but missed the Powerball number. The winning ticket was kept safe in a math textbook by the group's organizer, a retired math teacher, in a humorous twist to their victory. The selected numbers had been chosen in 2019 by drawing from a hat by the math teacher and an assistant principal.

The Spoils Of Fortune

After taxes, each member of the group will receive $24,000. The windfall has brought about varying plans among the winners. Some plan to invest their winnings, while others intend to use the funds for travel or home repairs. Despite the hefty win, their camaraderie remains the core of their lottery venture. The group plans to continue playing the lottery as a way to maintain their friendship.

A Win-Win Situation

The Kroger store in Hebron, where the winning ticket was sold, will also partake in the celebration. The store will be awarded $10,000, marking a win-win situation for all involved.