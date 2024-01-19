Kentucky Governor Urges Caution as Winter Weather Claims Five Lives

In the face of brutal winter weather, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear is calling on residents to remain vigilant and exercise utmost caution. The severe conditions have already resulted in five tragic fatalities across the state, prompting the Governor to issue a fervent plea for safety and warmth.

Advertisment

Victims of the Harsh Winter

The individuals whose lives were claimed by the icy conditions include a 58-year-old woman from Daviess County, a 60-year-old man from Fayette County, a 44-year-old woman from Floyd County, a 78-year-old man from Oldham County, and a 61-year-old man from Woodford County. In response to these tragic losses, Governor Beshear expressed deep condolences and emphasized the necessity for Kentuckians to look out for one another.

Warnings from the National Weather Service

Advertisment

The National Weather Service has issued a grim forecast, predicting extremely low wind chill values that could lead to frostbite on exposed skin in less than 30 minutes. Despite a slight improvement expected by Monday afternoon, with temperatures projected to rise to the low- to mid-40s, the Governor is urging residents to refrain from unnecessary travel.

Advice for Those on the Roads

For those who must venture out, Governor Beshear strongly recommends carrying an emergency kit and exercising extreme caution while on the roads. The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) has mobilized crews to plow and treat state-maintained roadways, and motorists are encouraged to stay updated via regional social media accounts and check the goky.ky.gov map for travel resources and traffic conditions. The Governor also shared vital tips for driving in snow and icy conditions, underlining the critical need for safety during these challenging times.