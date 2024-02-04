Kentucky Educators Hit Jackpot: Win $1 Million Powerball Prize

In a remarkable display of patience and consistency, a group of 30 educators, including teachers, administrators, and retired personnel from Rector A. Jones Middle School in northern Kentucky, celebrated a significant lottery win, proving that persistence indeed pays off. Their collective effort, known as the 'Jones 30', was rewarded with a $1 million Powerball prize, an interlude of joyous surprise in their otherwise routine lives.

Eight Years of Consistency Pays Off

Playing the same Powerball numbers since 2019, this group has demonstrated an admirable consistency. Their winning ticket, safely stashed in a math textbook, was purchased at a Kroger store on North Bend Road in Hebron. The store, for its part in the group's victory, will receive a $10,000 bonus. The win has not only brought financial gains but also breathed a wave of positivity into their classrooms and lives.

Each Member Receives $24,000 Post-Taxes

Upon claiming their prize in Louisville, each member of the group was greeted with a check of $24,000 post-taxes, personally distributed by Kentucky Lottery President and CEO, Mary Harville. The winning educators have various plans for their newfound wealth, ranging from travel and home repairs to investments and assisting family members with expenses.

Continuing the Lottery Tradition

Notwithstanding the victory, the Jones 30 plans to continue playing the lottery with the same dedication and numbers, viewing it as a unique way of staying connected. The Kentucky Lottery has raised over $6.8 billion worth of proceeds since 1989, with more than $4.8 billion channelled towards educational grants and scholarship programs since 1999. As a result, this win also resonates deeply with the group's professional commitment to education.