Kent Wilcher Rises to Chief Growth Officer at KBR's U.S. Government Solutions

In a significant career milestone, Kent Wilcher has risen to become the Chief Growth Officer at KBR's U.S. Government Solutions sector. This promotion underscores his vast experience spanning over two decades in the realm of business development, primarily with industry giants like Jacobs Solutions and LinQuest.

A Storied Career in Business Development

Wilcher's journey in the business world is both extensive and impressive. He spent 16 pivotal years at Jacobs Solutions, where he honed his skills in various roles. His positions ranged from the division Vice President of Business Development, Growth and Sales to the Vice President of Capture, Solutions, and Strategy.

His tenure at Jacobs Solutions was marked by strategic growth initiatives and innovative solutions, contributing significantly to the company's market position. His leadership and vision were instrumental in driving business growth.

A New Chapter at KBR

Prior to his promotion at KBR, Wilcher served as Chief Growth Officer at IT service management company LinQuest for more than two years. His experience at LinQuest further bolstered his expertise, preparing him for his new role at KBR.

As the Chief Growth Officer of KBR's U.S. Government Solutions sector, Wilcher's role is pivotal. He is expected to leverage his vast experience and insights to drive strategic growth, contributing to KBR's mission of becoming a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government.

Wilcher's promotion signifies a step forward in the industry. His extensive background and understanding of the sector positions him well to deliver on his new responsibilities, further solidifying KBR's presence in the market.