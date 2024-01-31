KennMar Development Finalizes Purchase of Former Marsh Store, Plans New Grocery and Hardware Store

In a remarkable turn of events, the city of Anderson is set for a significant boost with the announcement of the finalization of a legal process greenlighting the establishment of a combined grocery and hardware store on Nichol Avenue. This development has been facilitated by KennMar development, which has successfully concluded the purchase of the former Marsh store property.

ARC Receives Payment from KennMar

Greg Winkler, the Executive Director of the Anderson Economic Development Department, confirmed that the Anderson Redevelopment Commission (ARC) has received a payment of $500,000 from KennMar for the said purchase. In a corresponding move, the ARC has dispatched approximately $600,000 to KennMar. This money is earmarked for the interior demolition and other work that has already been carried out at the location.

Project Plans and Expectations

According to the plans laid out by KennMar, the site is set to undergo a transformation, culminating in a Needler's Fresh Market and Ace Hardware. The new establishment will also feature a drug store. The company has set an ambitious goal of opening the store within the year. In addition to this, the ARC has given its approval to transfer the project development agreement to a limited liability corporation owned by KennMar.

Investments and Deadlines

KennMar has already demonstrated its commitment to the project by investing over $423,541 in interior demolition. To further bolster the upgrade of the store, the ARC has committed to providing a $7.2 million funding package, to be disbursed in phases. This hefty sum will cover essential renovations such as heating, air conditioning, flooring, electronics, and plumbing. It is anticipated that this investment will be recouped through tax revenues generated from the increased assessed value of the property. As part of the contract, KennMar is obligated to maintain operation of both the grocery and hardware store for a minimum of ten years. The company has a contractual deadline to open the stores by July 1, 2024. In the event that KennMar fails to meet this deadline, they will be in breach of contract. However, KennMar has expressed its intention to open the stores earlier than the stipulated date.