Kenneth C. Frazier and Joseph Y. Bae Appointed to Harvard Corporation

Harvard University has announced the appointment of Kenneth C. Frazier and Joseph Y. Bae to the Harvard Corporation, the University's primary governing board. Frazier, a Harvard Law School alumnus and former CEO, chairman, and general counsel of Merck & Co., and Bae, a Harvard alumnus and co-CEO of global investment firm KKR, will serve as Fellows of Harvard College, as per the University's charter and with the consent of the Board of Overseers.

Leadership Transition Amid Crucial Times

Frazier is set to take up his role on February 7, filling an existing vacancy, while Bae will begin his tenure on July 1, succeeding Paul J. Finnegan. The appointments come at a turbulent time for the University, which has been grappling with leadership crises. The wealth of experience and diverse perspectives that Frazier and Bae bring are expected to be invaluable in navigating these challenges.

Commitment to Higher Education and Service

Interim President Alan M. Garber and Senior Fellow Penny Pritzker announced the appointments, highlighting the leadership qualities, expertise, and commitment to Harvard and higher education that both appointees bring to the Corporation. Frazier and Bae have been lauded for their dedication to expanding opportunity, fostering inclusivity, and their service to various communities. Both have expressed their commitment to academic excellence, freedom, respectful discourse, and the advancement of knowledge and service to society.

The Harvard Corporation: A Legacy of Stewardship

Established in 1650, the Harvard Corporation, formally known as the President and Fellows of Harvard College, is the oldest corporation in the Western Hemisphere. The Corporation, along with the Board of Overseers, bears fiduciary responsibility for the University's resources and overall well-being. With 13 members, the Corporation's role is vital in shaping the policies and direction of the University. The addition of Frazier and Bae, with their multifaceted expertise and dedication, is poised to further bolster the Corporation's stewardship role.