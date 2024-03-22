Kendrick Lamar Targets Drake, J. Cole in 'Like That' Diss Track on Future & Metro Boomin's Album

Kendrick Lamar has once again set the hip-hop world ablaze with his latest feature on Future and Metro Boomin's album, 'WE DON'T TRUST YOU'. In a bold move, Lamar takes direct aim at Drake and J. Cole in the track 'Like That', reigniting a feud that has sporadically surfaced over the years. This diss track not only showcases Lamar's lyrical prowess but also marks a pivotal moment in his relationships with both artists, effectively quashing any rumors of a future collaboration with J. Cole and stirring the pot in the ongoing saga with Drake.

Background of the Feud

The origins of this renewed animosity can be traced back to Drake and J. Cole's track 'First Person Shooter', which seemingly excluded Lamar from their 'big three' narrative. Lamar's response in 'Like That' is unambiguous and cutting, with references that leave little doubt about his targets. Notably, Lamar juxtaposes his own status with that of Drake and Cole, declaring himself the sole 'GOAT' in the game. This bold declaration has sent shockwaves through the hip-hop community, prompting fans and critics alike to dissect the nuances of this high-profile rivalry.

Fan Reactions and Industry Implications

The immediate aftermath of the track's release saw a flurry of activity on social media, with fans and fellow artists picking sides in the unfolding drama. Some praised Lamar for his audacity and lyrical skill, while others criticized the move as unnecessary or divisive. Beyond the immediate reactions, the diss track raises questions about the future dynamics between these titans of hip-hop. With collaborations now seemingly off the table, the industry is left to wonder what long-term effects this rift will have on their respective careers and on hip-hop as a whole.

Looking Ahead: The Future of Hip-Hop's Big Three

As the dust settles, it's clear that Kendrick Lamar's 'Like That' is more than just a diss track; it's a statement of intent and a reassertion of his place at the pinnacle of the hip-hop hierarchy. While the immediate fallout has seen a mix of support and criticism, the long-term implications for Drake, J. Cole, and Lamar himself remain to be seen. Will this track further isolate Lamar, or will it solidify his legacy as one of the greatest to ever touch the mic? Only time will tell, but one thing is certain: the hip-hop world will be watching closely.