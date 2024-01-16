Kendra Wilkinson Opens Up on Mental Health Struggle Amid Global Crisis

In an emotionally charged interview, Kendra Wilkinson, former Playboy model and reality TV star, candidly exposed the extent of her battle with depression and anxiety, shedding light on the realities of mental health struggles faced by millions globally.

From Playboy Mansion to Mental Health Battle

Wilkinson's descent into despair began with her tenure in the Playboy mansion, where she was one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends on the reality series 'Girls Next Door'. The psychological trauma she endured during this period was a significant contributor to her subsequent mental health issues. Her turmoil was further compounded by the painful end of her marriage to former NFL player Hank Baskett in 2019.

A Personal Struggle Exposed

Four months ago, a severe panic attack led to Wilkinson's hospitalization. Recounting her experiences, she spoke of a state of psychosis and the harrowing feeling of not being strong enough to continue living. Wilkinson, however, has not shied away from seeking help. She was hospitalized twice, with Baskett providing support, and was prescribed the antipsychotic medication, Abilify.

Finding Hope Amidst Turmoil

Now, as part of her recovery, Wilkinson is undergoing outpatient therapy at UCLA to confront and resolve the unresolved trauma. Her journey, however, is not devoid of challenges. The cancellation of her real estate show, 'Kendra Sells Hollywood,' her estrangement from her family, and the responsibilities of being a single mother to her two children, paint a daunting picture of her life.

Yet, Wilkinson's story resonates far beyond her personal sphere. It mirrors the broader issue of mental health in America and globally. Anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S, affecting 40 million adults, while an estimated 264 million people worldwide live with depression. Wilkinson's candid revelations underscore the necessity for open dialogues about mental health and the importance of seeking help.