Kendra Wilkinson: A Raw Insight Into Her Mental Health Journey

In an intimate and emotionally-charged interview, reality television star Kendra Wilkinson has candidly shared her grueling journey with mental health, tracing it back to her tumultuous experiences at the Playboy Mansion and a difficult divorce in 2019. This confession comes four months post a severe panic attack that led to her hospitalization, shedding light on the often-ignored mental health challenges faced by celebrities.

Mental Health: An Invisible Battle

The 38-year-old star, best known for her stint on the reality show 'Girls Next Door' as one of Hugh Hefner's girlfriends, revealed that she was grappling with unresolved trauma that had escalated into depression and psychosis. The period of crisis saw Wilkinson battling insomnia, loss of appetite, and feeling of isolation, to the point of questioning her own existence.

The Road to Recovery

Acknowledging mental illness and accepting medication were hurdles that Wilkinson faced head-on. Having been previously admitted to a psychiatric facility as a teenager, she is now enrolled in outpatient therapy at the prestigious University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), and is on a regimen of antipsychotic medication.

Life Beyond the Limelight

Despite the termination of her real estate-focused reality series, 'Kendra Sells Hollywood', and a strained relationship with her family, Wilkinson is moving forward on her path to healing. Her story serves as a stark reminder of the widespread prevalence of anxiety and depression affecting millions across the globe, urging a deeper understanding and empathy towards mental health.