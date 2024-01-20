Kendall Jenner Sparks New Sneaker Trend With Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66

Shifting the fashion landscape with her effortless style, Kendall Jenner was recently captured in Los Angeles, donning a pair of Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneakers. This style move indicates a potential change in the popular sneaker trends, deviating from the much-loved Adidas Sambas. Jenner's ensemble, composed of straight-leg blue jeans, a simple white T-shirt, an oversized brown jacket, and the Onitsuka sneakers, is a testament to a 'less-is-more' approach to dressing in the reality of post-holiday life.

The Onitsuka Tiger Legacy

The Onitsuka Tiger brand boasts a rich history, having been established in 1949 and merging with Asics in 1977. Despite the changes and evolution over the years, the Mexico 66 sneaker has sustained its popularity, especially since its re-release by Asics in 2002. The sneaker's design, offering a close-to-the-foot silhouette similar to the Sambas but with a slightly brighter color palette, seems to have struck a chord with consumers and fashion enthusiasts alike.

Celebrity Endorsement and Future Trends

The Onitsuka Tiger Mexico 66 sneaker has not only won the endorsement of Kendall Jenner but has also found favor with other A-list celebrities like Kaia Gerber and Bella Hadid. Their choice to sport these stylish sneakers has undoubtedly contributed to the growing interest in them. Although the sneakers are not widely available in traditional retail outlets and can prove hard to find, their popularity is expected to surge throughout 2024.