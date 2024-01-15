Kenco Acquires The Shippers Group: A Strategic Move Towards Enhanced Service Offerings

North American logistics company, Kenco, has acquired Dallas-based warehousing firm, The Shippers Group. This strategic move is aimed at enhancing Kenco's service offerings and expanding its geographical reach. It also signifies a significant increase in capacity and a broader suite of services for customers. However, the financial details of the deal remain undisclosed.

Century-Long Expertise Meets Innovative Logistics

The Shippers Group, celebrated for its expertise in warehousing, co-packaging, fulfillment, and transportation management, brings a century-long history to this partnership. Led by CEO Graham Swank, the company is reputed for an innovative and growth-oriented culture. The acquisition extends Kenco's multi-client capabilities with an additional 3.8 million square feet of space across eight sites in Florida, Georgia, and Texas.

A Partnership Banking on Cultural and Strategic Synergy

Denis Reilly, CEO of Kenco, expressed his admiration for The Shippers Group's management team. He anticipates a fruitful partnership that capitalizes on market momentum and delivers top-notch service. Rob Doyle, president of The Shippers Group, also expressed confidence in the acquisition, expecting it to optimize supply chains for their customers and provide access to Kenco's robust operating systems.

Scott Mayfield, Kenco's chief administration officer, underscored the cultural and strategic fit between the two companies. The shared values and history of positive relations suggest a promising future for the partnership. The alliance is expected to usher in new levels of performance and growth opportunities in the logistics sector.