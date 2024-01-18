Ken Rona Joins Simulmedia as Chief Scientist, Aims to Optimize Data-Driven TV Advertising

In a significant development in the realm of data-driven advertising, Simulmedia, a leading player in the industry, has announced the induction of Ken Rona as its new Chief Scientist. Rona, with his vast experience in digital media and behavioral economics, is a recognized authority in the optimization of programmatic media.

Dr. Rona: The New Beacon for Simulmedia

Simulmedia's founder and executive chairman, Dave Morgan, expressed his optimism about Dr. Rona's appointment. Citing his impressive background in the industry, Morgan believes Dr. Rona's expertise will be instrumental in furthering Simulmedia's growth in Connected TV (CTV) advertising.

Dr. Rona has held leadership roles at IXI, , and Turner Broadcasting. He is also the founder of Chalice Custom Algorithms. His educational qualifications include a Ph.D. in behavioral economics from Duke University, further enhancing his credibility in the field.

Ambition: Harnessing Data for Optimization

At Simulmedia, Dr. Rona has set his sights on enhancing the company's dataset utilization. His objective is to optimize media buying across linear and CTV platforms, leveraging the rich dataset the company possesses. Rona's ability to drive innovation and offer cutting-edge solutions to clients will be pivotal to the company's growth trajectory.

Simulmedia's Pioneering Role in TV Advertising

Founded in 2008 and based in New York, Simulmedia offers Performance TV products powered by its patented TV+ platform. This platform has consistently delivered higher return on investment for its clients across streaming and linear TV channels. Simulmedia pioneered data-driven buying of Linear TV advertising using the TV+ platform and has recently expanded to fully integrate ad-supported CTV channels.

eMarketer forecasts a significant growth in Linear TV and CTV ad spend in the US, promising a bright future for Simulmedia. The company's platform offers integrated planning, activation, and optimization capabilities across programmers, channels, distributors, and devices, making it a formidable player in the industry.