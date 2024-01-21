Ken Dorsey in the Running for Cleveland Browns' Offensive Coordinator Position

In a bid to bolster their offensive strategy, the Cleveland Browns have turned their gaze towards Ken Dorsey, a former quarterback for the team. The Browns are considering Dorsey, recently dismissed from the Buffalo Bills, for their vacant offensive coordinator position. This development comes in the wake of ex-offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt's departure, along with two other coaching staff members following a wild-card round debacle.

Ken Dorsey: From Quarterback to Potential Coordinator

Dorsey's selection as a potential candidate marks a return to familiar turf. He had a stint with the Browns from 2006 to 2008, though his tenure as a starter in 2008 witnessed a 0-3 record. Dorsey's interview, held on Friday, made him the second aspirant to be interviewed for the position. This information was initially reported by CBSsports.com.

Pressure on the Browns

The Browns are under significant pressure to fill the offensive coordinator void. The team has been tight-lipped about the reasons for the staff changes. However, general manager Andrew Berry is anticipated to address the media on Monday, potentially shedding light on the recent developments.

Dorsey's Mixed Record

While Dorsey's tenure with the San Francisco 49ers is well-regarded, his record at the Bills has been a mixed bag. As their offensive coordinator, Dorsey led the team to the second-best offense in the league in his lone full season. Nevertheless, his term was marred by struggles with turnovers, which ultimately led to his dismissal. The Browns will have to weigh these factors as they consider Dorsey for the critical role.