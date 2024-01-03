Ken Brock: A Legacy of Leadership and Community Service

On December 31, 2023, Ken W. Brock, a prominent businessman and entrepreneur from Pittsburg, passed away at his home surrounded by his family. At the age of 77, his demise has left a void in the hearts of many who admired his relentless dedication to business and community service.

A Lifetime of Achievements

Born in Hiattville, Kansas, on February 4, 1946, Ken Brock was a man of humble beginnings. After his graduation from Fort Scott High School in 1964, he served in the Kansas Army National Guard. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to create ‘Names and Numbers’ in 1974, a venture he expanded over 50 years to serve 130 markets across 18 states and two Canadian territories. His wife, Debbie, was his steadfast companion in this journey.

A Pilot and a Community Leader

Ken held a passion for aviation and was recognized as a Wright Brothers Master Pilot by the Federal Aviation Administration. His extraordinary contribution to his community was acknowledged through numerous awards, including the Spirit of Pittsburg award and the Rex Crowley Outstanding Partners in Progress Award. As the chairman of the Highway 69 Association, Ken was instrumental in expanding the U.S. Highway 69 from Overland Park to Pittsburg from two to four lanes, displaying his leadership prowess.

Remembering Ken Brock

A man of positive attitude, kindness, and unyielding willingness to assist his community, Ken Brock’s legacy lives on. He is survived by his wife Debbie, two sons, Bob and Ron, four grandchildren, and two brothers, Paul and George. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for January 6, 2024, at Pittsburg State University. His final resting place will be the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Christ in Youth, a Christian outreach located in Joplin, Missouri.