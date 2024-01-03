en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ken Brock: A Legacy of Leadership and Community Service

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:46 am EST
Ken Brock: A Legacy of Leadership and Community Service

On December 31, 2023, Ken W. Brock, a prominent businessman and entrepreneur from Pittsburg, passed away at his home surrounded by his family. At the age of 77, his demise has left a void in the hearts of many who admired his relentless dedication to business and community service.

A Lifetime of Achievements

Born in Hiattville, Kansas, on February 4, 1946, Ken Brock was a man of humble beginnings. After his graduation from Fort Scott High School in 1964, he served in the Kansas Army National Guard. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to create ‘Names and Numbers’ in 1974, a venture he expanded over 50 years to serve 130 markets across 18 states and two Canadian territories. His wife, Debbie, was his steadfast companion in this journey.

A Pilot and a Community Leader

Ken held a passion for aviation and was recognized as a Wright Brothers Master Pilot by the Federal Aviation Administration. His extraordinary contribution to his community was acknowledged through numerous awards, including the Spirit of Pittsburg award and the Rex Crowley Outstanding Partners in Progress Award. As the chairman of the Highway 69 Association, Ken was instrumental in expanding the U.S. Highway 69 from Overland Park to Pittsburg from two to four lanes, displaying his leadership prowess.

Remembering Ken Brock

A man of positive attitude, kindness, and unyielding willingness to assist his community, Ken Brock’s legacy lives on. He is survived by his wife Debbie, two sons, Bob and Ron, four grandchildren, and two brothers, Paul and George. A Celebration of Life service is scheduled for January 6, 2024, at Pittsburg State University. His final resting place will be the Pittsburg Garden of Memories Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested memorials to Christ in Youth, a Christian outreach located in Joplin, Missouri.

0
Business Obituary United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

EY's 2024 Budget Proposals for Singapore: SME Support and Tax Incentives Reassessment

By Waqas Arain

TCS Prepares for Generative AI Revolution: A New Year Message from CEO K Krithivasan

By Dil Bar Irshad

Foodpanda Unveils Top Food and Grocery Trends of 2023: Fast Foods, Staple Groceries, and Digital Payments

By Rizwan Shah

Li-FT Power Ltd. Discovers Significant Lithium Mineralization at Yellowknife Lithium Project

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Sun Hung Kai Properties Reigns Supreme in Hong Kong's Property Sales a ...
@Business · 3 mins
Sun Hung Kai Properties Reigns Supreme in Hong Kong's Property Sales a ...
heart comment 0
Scatec ASA Furthers Employee Incentive Program with New Share Options Grant

By Justice Nwafor

Scatec ASA Furthers Employee Incentive Program with New Share Options Grant
Anupam Kaura Steps in as CHRO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Amidst its Organizational Transformation

By Rafia Tasleem

Anupam Kaura Steps in as CHRO of Kotak Mahindra Bank Amidst its Organizational Transformation
Metso Corporation Lands Significant Five-Year Life Cycle Services Contract

By Shivani Chauhan

Metso Corporation Lands Significant Five-Year Life Cycle Services Contract
France’s Industrial Sector Flourishes Amid Economic Challenges

By Mahnoor Jehangir

France's Industrial Sector Flourishes Amid Economic Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment
54 seconds
Indian Government Seeks Surrogacy, ART Data for Regulatory Assessment
Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan
1 min
Mohsin Dawar, NDM Chairman, Survives Assassination Attempt in North Waziristan
Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare
2 mins
Ayurvedic Veterinary Medicine: A New Era in Indian Animal Healthcare
South Korea Aging Rapidly: Over Half of Municipalities Now Super-Aged Societies
2 mins
South Korea Aging Rapidly: Over Half of Municipalities Now Super-Aged Societies
Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue
2 mins
Rethinking the Federal Debt: Shifting from Debt-to-GDP to Debt-to-Revenue
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
3 mins
Arsenal's Tomiyasu Proposes Asian Cup Rescheduling to Resolve Club-Country Conflict
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
3 mins
Bangladesh Opposition Leaders Arrested Over Alleged Election Boycott Call
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
3 mins
Tragic Road Accident in Assam Claims 12 Lives, Leaves 30 Injured
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
3 mins
The Evolution of GSRD Therapy: A Lifeline for Marginalized Identities
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
8 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
12 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
42 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app