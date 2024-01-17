Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute Unveils 36th Economic Report to the Governor

The 36th Economic Report to the Governor was recently unveiled at the 2024 Economic Outlook & Public Policy Summit in Salt Lake City. Compiled by the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, the report was presented to Utah Governor Spencer Cox, highlighting the resilience and expansion of the U.S. economy in 2023.

Strong Performance Despite Challenges

The report detailed that the U.S. economy expanded in each quarter of 2023, propelled by strong labor markets, consumer spending, and the legacy of extensive pandemic-era economic stimulus. Utah's economy stood out for its robust performance, registering the highest labor force participation rates since 2010.

However, challenges were also noted. Economic sectors in Utah, such as real estate, banking, and technology, experienced pressure due to interest rate hikes. Conversely, sectors like tourism, public construction, oil and gas extraction, and healthcare witnessed significant growth.

Forecast for 2024

The report forecasts continued economic growth for 2024, albeit at a slower pace, with full employment entering the year. However, uncertainties linger regarding the direction of inflation, interest rates, and the stability of labor markets.

Utah's Fiscal Management

Utah's responsible approach to fiscal management was praised in the report. The state, which boasts a balanced budget requirement and healthy rainy day funds, has benefited from federal funding and stimulus checks. Despite slowing economic growth and flat tax revenues, Utah's fiscal stability and management received high rankings.

The Utah Economic Council, in collaboration with the David Eccles School of Business and the Governor's Office of Management and Budget, prepared the report which is now available online. The Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute is renowned for its economic, demographic, and public policy research that aids in informed decision-making for the state of Utah.