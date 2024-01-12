en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Kellye Testy Leaves LSAC to Take Helm at AALS Amidst Legal Education Leadership Shifts

author
By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:42 am EST
Kellye Testy Leaves LSAC to Take Helm at AALS Amidst Legal Education Leadership Shifts

Marked by a rich history in legal education, Kellye Testy, the current president of the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), is gearing up for her next pursuit. Testy, known for her innovative leadership and commitment to excellence, is set to take the helm as the executive director of the Association of American Law Schools (AALS), effective July 1, 2024, replacing the retiring Judith Areen.

Testy’s Impactful Stint at LSAC

Testy’s tenure at LSAC has been pivotal in the history of the organization. She has been instrumental in implementing significant changes to the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). This included an increase in the number of testing dates and transitioning the exam from a paper-based model to a digital format. Amidst the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the LSAC successfully transitioned to an online format for administering the LSAT under Testy’s leadership.

One of the most notable changes under Testy’s watch was the decision to eliminate the ‘logic games’ section from the LSAT. This move sparked diverse reactions within the legal field. Yet, Testy remained a staunch advocate of standardized testing in law school admissions, opposing the American Bar Association’s efforts to remove such requirements.

Leadership Transition Across Legal Education Organizations

Testy’s move to AALS coincides with leadership transitions in other major legal education organizations. Jennifer Rosato Perea is set to succeed the stepping down William Adams of the ABA, and Nikia Gray has recently taken over as the new executive director of the National Association for Law Placement. These transitions mark a significant shift in the landscape of legal education.

Looking Ahead: Testy’s Role at AALS

The AALS, an organization representing most ABA-accredited law schools, plays an essential role in facilitating faculty hiring, maintaining sections for various legal fields, and serving as a platform for idea and scholarship exchange. Testy’s appointment as the executive director of AALS is being hailed by legal education leaders including AALS President Mark Alexander, who have expressed excitement and optimism about her new role.

Building on her illustrious career in legal education, which includes serving as Dean and Professor of Law at University of Washington School of Law and Seattle University School of Law, Testy is poised to steer the AALS towards advancing excellence in legal education amidst the challenges and changes in law and higher education.

0
Education United States
author

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to get certified by some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
41 seconds ago
Controversy Erupts Over Inaugural 'After School Satan Club' Meeting in Tennessee
The inaugural gathering of the After School Satan Club at Chimneyrock Elementary in Cordova, Tennessee, has ignited controversy and incited protests. Despite facing opposition from faith and education leaders, the school adhered to legal requirements and allowed the club’s meeting. Organized by The Satanic Temple, the club’s first session saw dozens of protesters rally outside
Controversy Erupts Over Inaugural 'After School Satan Club' Meeting in Tennessee
Protests Erupt as After School Satan Club Convenes in Tennessee Elementary School
2 mins ago
Protests Erupt as After School Satan Club Convenes in Tennessee Elementary School
Kenyan Students Shine in 2023 KCSE Examinations Despite Challenges
19 mins ago
Kenyan Students Shine in 2023 KCSE Examinations Despite Challenges
After School Satan Club's Inaugural Meeting Ignites Protest in Tennessee
1 min ago
After School Satan Club's Inaugural Meeting Ignites Protest in Tennessee
Cuivre River State Park to Honor Black History Month with New Exhibits
1 min ago
Cuivre River State Park to Honor Black History Month with New Exhibits
Nigerian Man's Unexpected Opportunity Leads to Early University Entry and First-Class Honors
2 mins ago
Nigerian Man's Unexpected Opportunity Leads to Early University Entry and First-Class Honors
Latest Headlines
World News
Supporter Groups Protest FA Cup Fourth Round Match Schedules
18 seconds
Supporter Groups Protest FA Cup Fourth Round Match Schedules
Greek Opposition Party Syriza Backs Same-Sex Civil Marriage Proposal
34 seconds
Greek Opposition Party Syriza Backs Same-Sex Civil Marriage Proposal
American Football at a Crossroads: Legendary Coaches Step Down as NFL Playoffs Kick Off
35 seconds
American Football at a Crossroads: Legendary Coaches Step Down as NFL Playoffs Kick Off
AMH Initiative: Unearthing the Impact of Early Life Adversity on Mental Health
42 seconds
AMH Initiative: Unearthing the Impact of Early Life Adversity on Mental Health
Significant Political Shift as Obour's Team Defects to Boateng's Camp
42 seconds
Significant Political Shift as Obour's Team Defects to Boateng's Camp
Memorial Health System Welcomes Mary Brobst as New Chief Nursing Officer
43 seconds
Memorial Health System Welcomes Mary Brobst as New Chief Nursing Officer
Chinenye Ogwumike to Lead U.S. Delegation to 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
54 seconds
Chinenye Ogwumike to Lead U.S. Delegation to 2024 Africa Cup of Nations
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
1 min
Universal Coronavirus Vaccine: A Proactive Measure for Future Pandemics
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
2 mins
Chris Christie's Exit from 2024 Presidential Race: Potential Boost for Nikki Haley
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
43 mins
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
14 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
15 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
15 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
17 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
17 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
18 hours
Red Teaming: The Proactive Approach to Secure Generative AI Systems
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
18 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
20 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app