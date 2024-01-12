Kellye Testy Leaves LSAC to Take Helm at AALS Amidst Legal Education Leadership Shifts

Marked by a rich history in legal education, Kellye Testy, the current president of the Law School Admission Council (LSAC), is gearing up for her next pursuit. Testy, known for her innovative leadership and commitment to excellence, is set to take the helm as the executive director of the Association of American Law Schools (AALS), effective July 1, 2024, replacing the retiring Judith Areen.

Testy’s Impactful Stint at LSAC

Testy’s tenure at LSAC has been pivotal in the history of the organization. She has been instrumental in implementing significant changes to the Law School Admission Test (LSAT). This included an increase in the number of testing dates and transitioning the exam from a paper-based model to a digital format. Amidst the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic, the LSAC successfully transitioned to an online format for administering the LSAT under Testy’s leadership.

One of the most notable changes under Testy’s watch was the decision to eliminate the ‘logic games’ section from the LSAT. This move sparked diverse reactions within the legal field. Yet, Testy remained a staunch advocate of standardized testing in law school admissions, opposing the American Bar Association’s efforts to remove such requirements.

Leadership Transition Across Legal Education Organizations

Testy’s move to AALS coincides with leadership transitions in other major legal education organizations. Jennifer Rosato Perea is set to succeed the stepping down William Adams of the ABA, and Nikia Gray has recently taken over as the new executive director of the National Association for Law Placement. These transitions mark a significant shift in the landscape of legal education.

Looking Ahead: Testy’s Role at AALS

The AALS, an organization representing most ABA-accredited law schools, plays an essential role in facilitating faculty hiring, maintaining sections for various legal fields, and serving as a platform for idea and scholarship exchange. Testy’s appointment as the executive director of AALS is being hailed by legal education leaders including AALS President Mark Alexander, who have expressed excitement and optimism about her new role.

Building on her illustrious career in legal education, which includes serving as Dean and Professor of Law at University of Washington School of Law and Seattle University School of Law, Testy is poised to steer the AALS towards advancing excellence in legal education amidst the challenges and changes in law and higher education.