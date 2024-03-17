Kelly Rutherford Lights Up Series Mania Festival, Stars Like Harry Styles, Heidi Klum Spotted Globally

Kelly Rutherford made a striking appearance at the Series Mania Festival in France, signaling a week filled with celebrity sightings across the globe. From New York City to Los Angeles, stars including Harry Styles, Heidi Klum, and Nicky Hilton were captured in candid moments, showcasing a blend of style, work, and leisure.

Advertisment

As celebrities navigated various events, their choices in fashion and engagements drew significant attention. Rutherford's attendance at the Series Mania Festival on March 16, alongside Harry Styles' casual stroll in New York and Heidi Klum's Los Angeles outing, highlighted their diverse professional and personal schedules. Nicky Hilton's spring trunk show for her collaborative shoe line in Los Angeles further emphasized the blend of business with style.

Celebrities in Action

The week was not just about appearances at festivals and fashion shows. Stars engaged in a variety of activities, from Nicki Minaj's headline performance at the 2024 Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles to Sydney Sweeney's premiere of her new film 'Immaculate'. These events showcased the dynamic nature of celebrity engagements, from entertainment to entrepreneurship.

International locations also played host to celebrity appearances, with Priyanka Chopra Jonas making a stunning appearance in Mumbai, India. The global footprint of these celebrities emphasizes the wide-reaching influence of their work and personal style. Stars continue to engage with diverse audiences, whether through performances, fashion launches, or cultural events.