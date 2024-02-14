Kelly Rowland's New Role in Tyler Perry's Steamy Thriller 'Mea Culpa'

Kelly Rowland, the Grammy award-winning singer, and actress left the audience in awe as she praised Vanessa Bryant's resilience during the unveiling of Kobe Bryant's statue. The heartfelt tribute was followed by an exciting revelation about her upcoming steamy thriller, "Mea Culpa," directed by the acclaimed Tyler Perry.

Advertisment

A New Chapter: Rowland's Foray into Steamy Thrillers

Kelly Rowland, known for her powerful voice and dynamic performances, is now setting her sights on the world of acting. In a recent interview, she expressed her gratitude towards Tyler Perry for trusting her with a lead role in his latest erotic thriller, "Mea Culpa." Rowland shared her growing interest in acting, which started during her days with Destiny's Child.

Perry, a visionary filmmaker, had nothing but praise for Rowland, stating, "She is a natural leading lady, and I am thrilled to have her on board for this project."

Advertisment

The Intimate Paint Scene: A Glimpse into 'Mea Culpa'

"Mea Culpa" tells the story of a criminal defense attorney who takes on a high-stakes murder case. Rowland stars alongside Trevante Rhodes, and the two discussed one of the movie's most memorable scenes – an intimate paint scene.

To prepare for this scene, Rowland and Rhodes worked with an intimacy coach. They revealed that the process was both challenging and enlightening, as it allowed them to build a strong connection and explore the depths of their characters.

Tyler Perry's Directing Skills: A Master at Work

Kelly Rowland couldn't help but express her admiration for Tyler Perry's directing skills. She described him as a "master" who knows exactly what he wants and has a unique ability to bring out the best in his actors. "Working with Tyler has been an incredible experience, and I've learned so much from him," Rowland shared.