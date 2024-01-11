Kelly Roberts Elevated to Managing Director by Walter P Moore

In a significant move within the global engineering sector, Walter P Moore has announced the elevation of Kelly Roberts to the helm of its Atlanta Structural Engineering team. Roberts, who also holds the position of Principal, has established herself as a formidable force in the realm of structural design. Her illustrious portfolio encompasses a multitude of sectors, including education, healthcare, and commercial structures.

Roberts: A Champion of Sustainable Design

Roberts is lauded for her pioneering work in sustainable design, specifically in the areas of life cycle assessment, embodied carbon studies, and the promotion of sustainable and salvaged materials. Her consistent efforts and innovative approaches have not gone unnoticed. The engineering industry has repeatedly recognized her contributions, with Roberts featuring in Engineering Georgia's Top 100 Influential Women list from 2021 to 2023, and in Building Design+Construction's 40 Under 40 Class in 2021.

Roberts' New Role

As the newly appointed Managing Director, Roberts will steer the strategic course of the Atlanta team, with a keen focus on fostering innovation, enhancing collaboration, and bolstering client relations. Her active involvement in leading industry organizations and initiatives, such as the Lifecycle Building Center of Greater Atlanta, the Atlanta Carbon Leadership Forum, and the NCSEA Sustainability Committee, makes her an apt choice for this pivotal role.

Continued Leadership

Walter P Moore also confirmed that Doug Robinson will maintain his position as Principal-in-Charge on select projects. The company, founded in 1931, boasts over 900 professionals and operates from 24 offices in the U.S. and seven international locations. It is revered for its wide-ranging engineering services designed to tackle complex structural and infrastructure challenges.