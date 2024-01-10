en English
Kelly Rizzo Pays Tribute to Bob Saget on Second Anniversary

By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 10, 2024 at 4:04 pm EST | Updated: Jan 10, 2024 at 4:51 pm EST
Kelly Rizzo Pays Tribute to Bob Saget on Second Anniversary

On the second-year anniversary of the unexpected passing of Bob Saget, his widow, Kelly Rizzo, paid an emotional homage at his gravesite. The Full House star, widely adored for his comedic charm, passed away at 65 due to a freak head injury in his Florida hotel room in January 2022.

A Solemn Visit to Mount Sinai Cemetery

Rizzo, 44, made a solitary visit to Mount Sinai Cemetery, where Saget was laid to rest amidst his parents and sister. Between moments of quiet reflection by his gravestone, she was seen expressing her deep-rooted emotions, a silent testament to the love they shared. The visit was not just a tribute to Saget, but a poignant manifestation of her journey through grief and acceptance.

Instagram Tribute: A Reflection of Gratitude

Earlier that day, Rizzo took to Instagram to share her feelings for her late husband. She expressed gratitude for the time they shared and the memories they created together. Her tribute wasn’t just a reflection of their past, but a declaration of her gratitude for the love they nurtured. The tribute was also a moment of thanks to everyone who had kept Saget’s memory alive, adding a collective voice to her personal grief.

Embracing the Future: Moving Forward With Love

In her tribute, Rizzo also opened up about her journey of coping with the loss. The path, she revealed, had been tumultuous. Initially, the idea of finding love again was a struggle she had to grapple with. However, she later realized that moving forward did not mean forgetting Saget. Instead, it meant overcoming feelings of guilt and focusing on the notion that Saget would want her to find happiness again.

Other Full House cast members, including John Stamos, Jodie Sweetin, Dave Coulier, and Candace Cameron Bure, also shared their tributes. Their words expressed their longing for Saget and their commitment to keep his memory alive. Their shared grief acted as a bonding thread, uniting them in their love and memories of Saget.

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

