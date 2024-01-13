Kelly-Moore Paints Shuts Down Amidst Crushing Legal and Financial Challenges

Iconic paint manufacturer, Kelly-Moore Paints, has announced the cessation of all operations due to insurmountable legal and financial challenges. The decision signifies the end of an era for a company that has been a staple in the professional painting contractor industry since 1946.

Unsurmountable Challenges and the Inevitable Decision

Despite a robust reputation for quality products and service, and the relentless efforts of its team, Kelly-Moore has been unable to navigate longstanding legal and financial hurdles. The CEO, Charles Gassenheimer, articulated deep disappointment and sadness over the decision to cease operations, emphasizing the extraordinary dedication of the Kelly-Moore team to sustain the enterprise.

Financial strains resulting from thousands of claims related to the past usage of asbestos in certain products under previous ownership have led to the company’s dire situation. The company had already spent a staggering $600 million to settle asbestos claims over two decades and was unable to fund its continued operations. With neither bankruptcy nor liquidation being feasible paths, the decision to close was inevitable.

The Impact of the Closure

The closure of Kelly-Moore affects its entire network, from its manufacturing facility in Texas to its 157 stores across Texas, California, Nevada, and Oklahoma. An estimated 700 employees across these locations face furloughs. Additionally, professional painters who depended on Kelly-Moore for their supplies have been significantly impacted.

The company, which generated over $400 million in annual revenue, had been sold to Flacks Group in 2022. Despite attempts to attract new investors and explore strategic partnerships, no additional funding or interest was forthcoming.

Commitment to Employees and Customers

As the company winds down, it remains committed to compensating employees for the time they have worked. It is also making efforts to collect on outstanding bills to fulfill accrued benefits, including paid time off. The closure process will be orderly, with the company planning to fulfill previously placed orders from its distribution facility in Union City, California.

While the closure of Kelly-Moore Paints marks the end of a remarkable journey, it also underscores the challenges companies face when grappling with legal and financial burdens. This serves as a poignant reminder of the need for businesses to navigate past decisions and their implications judiciously.