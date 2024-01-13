en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Kelly-Moore Paints Shuts Down Amidst Crushing Legal and Financial Challenges

author
By: Momen Zellmi
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:13 am EST
Kelly-Moore Paints Shuts Down Amidst Crushing Legal and Financial Challenges

Iconic paint manufacturer, Kelly-Moore Paints, has announced the cessation of all operations due to insurmountable legal and financial challenges. The decision signifies the end of an era for a company that has been a staple in the professional painting contractor industry since 1946.

Unsurmountable Challenges and the Inevitable Decision

Despite a robust reputation for quality products and service, and the relentless efforts of its team, Kelly-Moore has been unable to navigate longstanding legal and financial hurdles. The CEO, Charles Gassenheimer, articulated deep disappointment and sadness over the decision to cease operations, emphasizing the extraordinary dedication of the Kelly-Moore team to sustain the enterprise.

Financial strains resulting from thousands of claims related to the past usage of asbestos in certain products under previous ownership have led to the company’s dire situation. The company had already spent a staggering $600 million to settle asbestos claims over two decades and was unable to fund its continued operations. With neither bankruptcy nor liquidation being feasible paths, the decision to close was inevitable.

The Impact of the Closure

The closure of Kelly-Moore affects its entire network, from its manufacturing facility in Texas to its 157 stores across Texas, California, Nevada, and Oklahoma. An estimated 700 employees across these locations face furloughs. Additionally, professional painters who depended on Kelly-Moore for their supplies have been significantly impacted.

The company, which generated over $400 million in annual revenue, had been sold to Flacks Group in 2022. Despite attempts to attract new investors and explore strategic partnerships, no additional funding or interest was forthcoming.

Commitment to Employees and Customers

As the company winds down, it remains committed to compensating employees for the time they have worked. It is also making efforts to collect on outstanding bills to fulfill accrued benefits, including paid time off. The closure process will be orderly, with the company planning to fulfill previously placed orders from its distribution facility in Union City, California.

While the closure of Kelly-Moore Paints marks the end of a remarkable journey, it also underscores the challenges companies face when grappling with legal and financial burdens. This serves as a poignant reminder of the need for businesses to navigate past decisions and their implications judiciously.

0
Business United States
author

Momen Zellmi

Momen Zellmi stands out as an esteemed political commentator, researcher, and diplomatic counselor. With a doctorate in Language Policy, he has helmed editorial roles at key regional news outlets such as KomalNews, Shrova Agency, and Zanko Kurd. Zellmi's compelling articles have caught the eye of international audiences, solidifying his reputation in journalism. Among his acclaimed publications are two insightful books: "Islamic Jihadists in the Middle East" and "ISIS: Origins and Trajectory." These tomes cast a discerning light on the ascendancy and sway of radical groups in the Middle East, unearthing their deep-seated objectives and game plans. Given his profound understanding of Middle Eastern political intricacies, Zellmi proves an invaluable correspondent for any newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
10 seconds ago
Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
The 54th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, from January 14 to 19, promises to be a pivotal event for global leadership. This year, the spotlight shines on Africa, which has recently gained a permanent seat at the Group of 20 (G20) table and is now advocating for increased representation at the United Nations
Africa to Play Key Role at the 54th World Economic Forum in Davos
Sainsbury's Plans for New Supermarket in Alsager: Over 100 Jobs and Varied Shopping Options on the Horizon
5 mins ago
Sainsbury's Plans for New Supermarket in Alsager: Over 100 Jobs and Varied Shopping Options on the Horizon
Delayed Payments and Environmental Clearances Stall Yadadri Thermal Power Plant Construction
6 mins ago
Delayed Payments and Environmental Clearances Stall Yadadri Thermal Power Plant Construction
Aldi Employee Celebrates Silver Jubilee: 25 Years of Growth, Dedication, and Wafer-Thin Honey Roast Ham
1 min ago
Aldi Employee Celebrates Silver Jubilee: 25 Years of Growth, Dedication, and Wafer-Thin Honey Roast Ham
From Sandwich Shop to Coffee Shop: Culinary Duo Expands Business in Cullompton
4 mins ago
From Sandwich Shop to Coffee Shop: Culinary Duo Expands Business in Cullompton
Glasgow's Job Market: A Diverse Array of Opportunities in 2024
4 mins ago
Glasgow's Job Market: A Diverse Array of Opportunities in 2024
Latest Headlines
World News
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
18 seconds
Wisconsin Judge Upholds Meagan Wolfe's Position Amidst Republican Challenges
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
2 mins
COVID-19 Vaccination in Rats: Study Discovers Disturbances in Offspring's Neurodevelopment
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
2 mins
Uddhav Thackeray Invites President Droupadi Murmu to Aarti Ceremony at Kalaram Temple
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
2 mins
Taiwan in Historic Presidential Vote Amid Global Geopolitical and Economic Events
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
3 mins
Cornwall Man's Suicide Linked to Canadian Website Under Investigation
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
3 mins
Ideological Conflict Surrounds the Smithsonian's Latino Museum
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
3 mins
Chewton Glen Unveils 'Suite Dreams' Package Catering to Sleep Wellness
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
5 mins
Navigating the Wave of Low and No Alcohol Beverages
Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home
5 mins
Cheshire Vet Transforms Van into Mobile Clinic, Bringing Veterinary Care Home
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
26 mins
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
6 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
11 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
12 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
12 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
13 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
15 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
17 hours
Seven Confirmed Cases of Mpox in Auckland Raise Concerns
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike
17 hours
Sri Lanka's Healthcare Crisis: Soldiers Deployed Amid Nationwide Strike

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app