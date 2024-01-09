en English
Business

Kelly-Moore Paints Co. Furloughs 700 Amid Financial Crisis but Keeps Retail Stores Open

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 9, 2024 at 12:31 pm EST
Kelly-Moore Paints Co. Furloughs 700 Amid Financial Crisis but Keeps Retail Stores Open

In a bid to stay afloat amidst burgeoning financial issues, Irving-based paint retailer, Kelly-Moore Paints Co., has put approximately 700 employees on furlough and temporarily stopped operations at its paint manufacturing plant in Hurst, Texas. The company’s announcement on January 8, 2024, has left its workforce in limbo, while the management scrambles to find new investors to help navigate its dire financial situation.

Keeping the Retail Stores Afloat

Despite the severe financial challenges forcing a halt in manufacturing, most of Kelly-Moore’s retail stores are set to remain open. The company plans to rely on existing inventory to continue fulfilling customer orders, a strategy aimed at preventing a complete shutdown and maintaining some form of operational continuity.

CEO Comments on the Furloughs

Charles Gassenheimer, the CEO of Kelly-Moore, expressed deep regret over the furloughs. Gassenheimer underscored the company’s relentless efforts to secure fresh capital and navigate its way out of the current financial circumstances. Despite the adversity, he remains hopeful and is confident that Kelly-Moore’s strong relationships with professional painting contractors will help weather this storm.

Legacy Legal Issues and Financial Struggles

Founded in 1946, Kelly-Moore boasts of 157 stores across several states and over 120 dealer outlets. However, the company’s legacy has been tainted with longstanding legal issues linked to its past use of asbestos in certain products, a practice it abandoned in 1981. These legal troubles have significantly constrained its ability to reinvest and adapt, a situation exacerbated by the pandemic’s impact on supply chains. Miami-based investment firm, Flacks Group, acquired Kelly-Moore in October 2022 and inherited these legacy liabilities, including unpaid rent and taxes.

Amidst the challenges, Kelly-Moore moved its headquarters from Northern California to Irving in April 2023, partly to be closer to the Hurst plant. The company received a $75,000 economic development grant from the Irving City Council. Currently, the company is working with Houlihan Lokey as a financial adviser to navigate its present difficulties.

author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

