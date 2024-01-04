en English
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Painful Details About Past Relationship with Ex-Husband

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:59 pm EST
Kelly Clarkson Reveals Painful Details About Past Relationship with Ex-Husband

Renowned pop singer Kelly Clarkson has recently unveiled some fraught details about her past relationship with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. The revelations, made on her eponymous talk show, offer a stark glimpse into the emotional rollercoaster of their marriage and subsequent divorce.

Discouragement and Discrimination

Clarkson, now 41, reflected on an instance when Blackstock, 47, questioned her suitability as a coach on ‘The Voice.’ He suggested that she lacked the ‘sex symbol’ appeal that the network was supposedly seeking. Despite this discouragement, Clarkson defied the odds and joined the show in its 14th season in 2018, winning the hearts of countless fans.

However, the former American Idol winner also shared that Blackstock had made racially insensitive comments about the need for diversity on the show. A hurtful remark that left a lasting impression on Clarkson.

Divorce, Healing, and Solidarity

The couple’s divorce, finalized in March 2022, was another blow to Clarkson. She was ordered to pay over $1.3 million in spousal support, along with monthly child support payments. The singer candidly discussed the emotional toll of their divorce, emphasizing her struggle to safeguard their children’s emotional well-being amidst the tumultuous split.

Discussing the healing process post-divorce with female band The Chicks, Clarkson highlighted the significant role of authenticity in songwriting and the invaluable support of female friendships during challenging times. The conversation revealed a shared experience of divorce among all parties, fostering a sense of solidarity and resilience.

The Therapeutic Power of Songwriting

Clarkson also revealed how songwriting has served as a therapeutic outlet in the wake of her bitter divorce from Blackstock. She alluded to her recent album ‘Chemistry,’ discussing how the process of creating music provided a healthy avenue for expressing her feelings and navigating the emotional aftermath of her marriage’s dissolution.

It’s a testament to Clarkson’s resilience and indomitable spirit that despite the personal turmoil, her career continues to flourish. Her latest album has been nominated for a Grammy, and her talk show has won multiple Daytime Emmy Awards. Through it all, Clarkson remains a beacon of strength and an inspiration to many grappling with similar struggles.

United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

