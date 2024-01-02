en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Arts & Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson Facilitates Gay Couple’s Wedding During Las Vegas Show

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:42 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 6:43 am EST
Kelly Clarkson Facilitates Gay Couple’s Wedding During Las Vegas Show

Renowned singer and television host Kelly Clarkson extended her influence beyond just entertaining her fans on New Year’s Eve in Las Vegas. In a heartfelt moment filled with joy and celebration, Clarkson played a significant role in the marriage of a gay couple, marking a unique experience for the audience and a memorable event for the couple.

Clarkson’s Role in the Ceremony

The couple, who had been together for 15 years, tied the knot during Clarkson’s performance as part of her Las Vegas residency. The singer stood as a witness and officiant, embracing the couple and sharing a selfie with them. The wedding, which was quick yet deeply moving, took place midway through the concert. The legality of the union might remain uncertain, but the couple now has a cherished video of them getting married, with Kelly Clarkson playing an integral part.

A Moment of Celebration Amid Personal Turmoil

This heartwarming event comes in the wake of Clarkson’s recent personal struggles, including her contentious divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The couple, who share two children, divorced in 2022, with Blackstock later being ruled to owe Clarkson about $2.6 million for overcharging her during his management of her career. Despite her personal turmoil, Clarkson continued to celebrate love and inclusivity, using her platform to facilitate the union of a couple in love.

Clarkson’s Continued Success

Aside from her role in the couple’s wedding, Clarkson’s Las Vegas residency has been a great success. The residency, which included performances of her hits, songs from her newest LP Chemistry, and Kellyokes of her favorite songs, originally wrapped up in August, with a four-date extension scheduled to conclude next month. Her latest album, released in 2023, earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album, and her daytime talk show, ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’, won two Daytime Emmys last month.

In conclusion, Clarkson’s involvement in the couple’s wedding not only reflects her support for the LGBTQ+ community but also her willingness to use her platform to promote love and inclusivity. The wedding during her show added a personal and unique experience for the attending audience, as well as a memorable moment for the couple, who had the opportunity to be married by a figure they admire.

0
Arts & Entertainment United States
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Upcoming Streaming Releases: Levy's Debut, Night Court, and More

By BNN Correspondents

Mrunal Thakur: From a Cherubic Face to a Versatile Actress

By BNN Correspondents

David Ellefson Reflects on Scandal, Potential Megadeth Reunion, and New Ventures

By BNN Correspondents

Battlegrounds Mobile India Rolls Out 90 FPS Feature for Enhanced Gaming Experience

By Salman Khan

Taylor Swift Clinches Most-Streamed Artist Title on Spotify on New Yea ...
@Arts & Entertainment · 3 mins
Taylor Swift Clinches Most-Streamed Artist Title on Spotify on New Yea ...
heart comment 0
Over 1500 Artists Gear Up for Bengaluru’s Chitra Santhe Art Fair

By BNN Correspondents

Over 1500 Artists Gear Up for Bengaluru's Chitra Santhe Art Fair
Owensboro Honors Photojournalist Moneta Sleet Jr. With ‘Through Sleet’s Eyes Fest’

By BNN Correspondents

Owensboro Honors Photojournalist Moneta Sleet Jr. With 'Through Sleet's Eyes Fest'
Kannada Film ‘Matinee’ Stirs Excitement with New Party Track Release

By BNN Correspondents

Kannada Film 'Matinee' Stirs Excitement with New Party Track Release
Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min Illuminate Love and Memory in ‘Love Reset’

By BNN Correspondents

Kang Ha Neul and Jung So Min Illuminate Love and Memory in 'Love Reset'
Latest Headlines
World News
Limerick Community News: Priest's Heart Surgery Stresses Cardiac Health Importance; Fundraising for Youth Services Underway
11 seconds
Limerick Community News: Priest's Heart Surgery Stresses Cardiac Health Importance; Fundraising for Youth Services Underway
Raising a Glass to Hydration: Embracing Better Water Habits in the New Year
59 seconds
Raising a Glass to Hydration: Embracing Better Water Habits in the New Year
House of Lords Champagne Expenditure Sparks Controversy
1 min
House of Lords Champagne Expenditure Sparks Controversy
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
2 mins
Jordan McLaughlin: A Game-Changer for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
2 mins
African Stars FC and Senegal Ready to Defend their Titles
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
2 mins
Moldova Rewards International Sports Champions with 1.35 Million Euros
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
2 mins
Sage Therapeutics Confirms Participation in 42nd Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
2 mins
Indonesian Army Members Named Suspects in Assault of Presidential Candidate's Volunteers
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
2 mins
Iowa Caucuses: DeSantis, Haley Engage in Ad War as Trump Remains Untouched
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
38 mins
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
4 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
4 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
5 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
5 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
6 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app