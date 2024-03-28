Kelly Clarkson Delivers Stirring Cover of Billie Eilish’s Oscar-Winning ‘What Was I Made For?’

Kelly Clarkson is paying homage to Billie Eilish in the latest edition of Kellyoke! Keeping her years-long tradition going, Clarkson, 41, and her My Band Y'all performed a cover of one of the daytime talk show host’s favorite songs of the moment on Thursday. As the studio lights dimmed, Clarkson performed Eilish’s Oscar-winning song “What Was I Made For?” from Barbie. “I used to float, now I just fall down/I used to know but I'm not sure now / What I was made for? / What was I made for?” Clarkson sang.

As soon as the “Stronger” singer was done, fans rushed to the YouTube comment section to commend the star on a job well done. “​​Kelly Clarkson was made to be the Thanos of music covers,” one person wrote, referencing the Marvel Universe character. “Kelly is unreal! The best vocalist alive right now!” another added. Eilish’s song appeared on the soundtrack for the Barbie movie, and earned her and her brother Finneas best original song at the 2024 Oscars.

Oscar-Winning Moment

That evening, the 22-year-old became the youngest two-time Oscar-winner in history. In 2022, the “Bad Guy” singer won her first Oscar for best original song for her James Bond tune "No Time to Die” from the film of the same title. As Eilish accepted her award at the 2024 ceremony, before thanking anyone, she admitted that she “had a nightmare about this” the night before the event.

Next, she thanked the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences for the honor, then Barbie director Greta Gerwig and a teacher she had when she was just 8 years old. “Ms. Brigham, thanks for believing in me,” the “Ocean Eyes” songstress said while on stage.

A Teacher’s Influence

The instructor provided lessons to the superstar before the fame at the Los Angeles Children’s Chorus when Eilish started in 2010. She later told The Hollywood Reporter, “I never expected anything like that would ever happen to me...That’s the ultimate compliment for a teacher.”

A Pink Surprise at the Vanity Fair Party

Following the Oscars, Eilish also took home a gift at the Vanity Fair afterparty — a pink custom, Barbie-themed clock necklace from Flavor Flav. Her name was written on the timepiece in the iconic Barbie font. The sweet surprise didn’t end there — the Public Enemy hype man and artist, 65, had a matching Barbie clock of his own that he rocked, along with a pink bowtie.

A TikTok shared by Just Jared showed the gesture, as well as Eilish, Jon Batiste and others screaming with excitement. In the clip, the “everything i wanted” artist danced with the “Fight the Power” hitmaker to Mariah Carey’s 1995 hit “Fantasy” as they held up their clocks for photos together.