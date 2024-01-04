en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Kelli Campbell: New CEO of Acceleration Academies, Pioneering Hybrid Education for High-Need Students

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:18 pm EST
Kelli Campbell: New CEO of Acceleration Academies, Pioneering Hybrid Education for High-Need Students

Kelli Campbell, the seasoned education leader with a successful 17-year tenure at Discovery Education, has taken the helm as CEO of Acceleration Academies. This network of specialized educational institutions focuses on high-need students, offering technology-enabled, flexible education tailored to their unique circumstances. Campbell’s move to Acceleration Academies signifies her commitment to improving the educational opportunities for students who struggle in conventional settings.

Revolutionizing Education with Hybrid Learning

The educational model of Acceleration Academies is designed around a hybrid learning environment, providing both online course completion options and in-person support. The organization caters to students who are unable to adhere to the rigid schedules of traditional schooling due to full-time jobs or other life commitments. It offers personalized learning experiences, with real-time data tracking to monitor student progress and aid in success.

Expansion Plans and Leadership Transition

With the vision of expanding its service to more students nationwide, Acceleration Academies plans to grow its partnerships to around 20 districts by the end of the year. The leadership transition, seeing Campbell take over as CEO, is an integral part of this strategy. It aims to support the network’s rapid expansion while maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of its unique educational model.

A New Chapter for Acceleration Academies

The growth of Acceleration Academies is further boosted by the continued involvement of its co-founders, Steve Campbell and Dr. Joey Wise. Driven by the conviction that securing a high school diploma is not just economically essential but also enhances students’ self-worth and opportunities, they support the organization’s mission to revolutionize education for high-need students. With Kelli Campbell at the helm, Acceleration Academies embarks on a new chapter of growth, expansion, and dedication to its core mission.

0
Education United States
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
8 mins ago
Reach Higher Montana Simplifies Scholarship Applications with 'It's Scholarship Time' Initiative
Reach Higher Montana, a non-profit organization aimed at facilitating access to post-secondary education for Montana students, has launched the ‘It’s Scholarship Time’ initiative. The program is designed to streamline the scholarship application process for high school and college students across Montana. With a single, comprehensive application form, students can apply for multiple scholarships simultaneously, saving
Reach Higher Montana Simplifies Scholarship Applications with 'It's Scholarship Time' Initiative
GNCC's Assam Girls Battalion Conducts Annual Training Camp to Empower Future Leaders
14 mins ago
GNCC's Assam Girls Battalion Conducts Annual Training Camp to Empower Future Leaders
Pesticide Applicator Class to be Held at 2024 Farm Show
15 mins ago
Pesticide Applicator Class to be Held at 2024 Farm Show
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
11 mins ago
Laguna Blanca High School Athletes Commit to NCAA Division III Sports
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
13 mins ago
Iowa Advocacy Groups Outline Budget Priorities Ahead of Legislative Session
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
13 mins ago
Cavaliers Basketball Team: Scoring Victories On and Off the Court
Latest Headlines
World News
Recall Issued for Nurse Assist Sterile 0.9% Normal Saline Over Sterility Concerns
13 seconds
Recall Issued for Nurse Assist Sterile 0.9% Normal Saline Over Sterility Concerns
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
34 seconds
Ginger Zee Triumphantly Returns to Work After Holiday Illness
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
45 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Eyeing Talented Transfer Peny Boone
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
58 seconds
The Birdie Lounge: A Revolutionary Golfing Experience
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
1 min
Healthcare Firm Recalls Saline Solution and Insight Pharmaceuticals Recalls Pain Reliever: Safety Measures and Advocacy Highlighted
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
1 min
Pittsburgh Pirates Grapple with Offseason Challenges Amid Rising Pressure
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
2 mins
Detroit Lions Achieve Milestone with Five Players Heading to Pro Bowl
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
2 mins
PGA Tour Golfers Rally to Aid Lahaina's Fire Relief Efforts
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
3 mins
Atlanta Falcons' Bates, Lindstrom Make it to 2024 NFL Pro Bowl
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
3 hours
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
3 hours
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
4 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
5 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
5 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
5 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
6 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
7 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
7 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app