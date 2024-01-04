Kelli Campbell: New CEO of Acceleration Academies, Pioneering Hybrid Education for High-Need Students

Kelli Campbell, the seasoned education leader with a successful 17-year tenure at Discovery Education, has taken the helm as CEO of Acceleration Academies. This network of specialized educational institutions focuses on high-need students, offering technology-enabled, flexible education tailored to their unique circumstances. Campbell’s move to Acceleration Academies signifies her commitment to improving the educational opportunities for students who struggle in conventional settings.

Revolutionizing Education with Hybrid Learning

The educational model of Acceleration Academies is designed around a hybrid learning environment, providing both online course completion options and in-person support. The organization caters to students who are unable to adhere to the rigid schedules of traditional schooling due to full-time jobs or other life commitments. It offers personalized learning experiences, with real-time data tracking to monitor student progress and aid in success.

Expansion Plans and Leadership Transition

With the vision of expanding its service to more students nationwide, Acceleration Academies plans to grow its partnerships to around 20 districts by the end of the year. The leadership transition, seeing Campbell take over as CEO, is an integral part of this strategy. It aims to support the network’s rapid expansion while maintaining the integrity and effectiveness of its unique educational model.

A New Chapter for Acceleration Academies

The growth of Acceleration Academies is further boosted by the continued involvement of its co-founders, Steve Campbell and Dr. Joey Wise. Driven by the conviction that securing a high school diploma is not just economically essential but also enhances students’ self-worth and opportunities, they support the organization’s mission to revolutionize education for high-need students. With Kelli Campbell at the helm, Acceleration Academies embarks on a new chapter of growth, expansion, and dedication to its core mission.