Kelley Galloway Smith Goolsby Announces New Senior Managers

Kelley Galloway Smith Goolsby, PSC, has announced the elevation of Bobby E. Cox, CPA, and Lori J. Harmon, CPA, to the esteemed positions of senior managers. This promotion, effective from the start of the New Year, is a testament to the pair's professional expertise and individual contributions within the firm.

Spotlight on Bobby E. Cox

Bobby E. Cox, a seasoned CPA, has been entrusted with the firm's Audit Department, leveraging his in-depth knowledge and years of experience in the field. He boasts an impressive academic background, having earned a bachelor's degree in business administration with a focus on accounting from Morehead State University in 2006. Further bolstering his credentials, Cox went on to achieve a master's degree in business administration in 2017. Cox, a resident of Flatwoods, shares his home with his wife, Paige, and their children Joshua, Ethan, and Matthew.

Shining a Light on Lori J. Harmon

Similarly, Lori J. Harmon, another accomplished CPA, will be honing her skills in the Tax Department. Like Cox, Harmon also holds a bachelor's degree in business administration with a specialization in accounting. She completed her degree at Shawnee State University in 2009. Harmon is based in Willow Wood, Ohio, where she continues to make significant strides in her field.

Stepping Up the Corporate Ladder

The promotions of Bobby E. Cox and Lori J. Harmon reflect the recognition of their professional contributions and the trust invested in them by Kelley Galloway Smith Goolsby, PSC. The firm, renowned for its financial and accounting services, continues to fortify its departments with highly skilled and dedicated professionals. As Cox and Harmon step into their new roles, they bring with them not just their individual expertise but also a shared commitment to uphold the firm's values and standards of excellence.