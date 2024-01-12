en English
Agriculture

Keep Midland Beautiful Advocates Winter Plant Hydration Amid Drought Conditions

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 11:43 pm EST
Keep Midland Beautiful Advocates Winter Plant Hydration Amid Drought Conditions

In the heartland of Midland, Texas, a critical reminder echoes across the community from Keep Midland Beautiful (KMB), a local organization. Amid the current moderate drought conditions reported by the Texas Drought Monitor, KMB is issuing guidelines to residents on how to maintain proper hydration for their plants and trees during the winter season. Despite the chilling weather, the message underscores that vegetation requires sufficient water to prevent root damage, which can impact the overall health of the plants.

Watering Guidelines Amid Drought

As part of their initiative, KMB provides several guidelines aimed at ensuring the well-being of the local flora. These include watering trees, shrubs, lawns, and perennials during prolonged dry periods. They stress the importance of making sure established trees receive water at the dripline – the ground area beneath the spread of the branches. Additionally, KMB recommends watering young trees on a weekly basis.

Mulching and Reduction of Watering Frequency

Aside from watering, KMB also emphasizes the use of mulch to protect plants’ roots from the cold. This natural insulation method can provide a buffer from the cold and help retain moisture. The organization suggests a reduction in watering frequency compared to summer, aligning with the plant’s reduced metabolic activity during the colder months.

The Dangers of Drought on Plant Health

One crucial point that KMB highlights is the susceptibility of plants weakened by drought to insect and disease problems. They particularly stress the importance of supplemental watering for woody plants with shallow roots and for newly established lawns and shrubs. It’s crucial to note that trees can take a year to establish for each inch of trunk diameter. For more comprehensive information and resources, residents can visit the KMB’s website.

Agriculture United States
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

