Keene Board of Education’s Budget Work Session Scheduled for Saturday

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:40 am EST
The Keene Board of Education’s Finance Committee, in a significant development, is set to convene in a budget work session this coming Saturday at the Keene High School. This session, slated for an 8.30 a.m. start, is a highly anticipated event in the school district’s calendar, as it corrects a previously erroneous timing announced in an article published last Friday. The root of this misinformation was traced back to an error in the school district’s budget overview document.

Session Goals and Expected Outcomes

During this pivotal session, the school board will deliberate and cast their votes on the proposed budget for the fiscal year 2024-25. The outcomes of this vote will, in turn, shape the educational and operational future of the school district. The budget, once approved by the board, will be put forward to the community in a public hearing.

Public Hearing Details

Marked for Tuesday at 7 p.m., the public hearing will also be held at Keene High School. It serves as a platform for the school board to present the approved budget to the public and address any concerns or queries the community might have regarding the fiscal planning for the forthcoming academic year.

An Oversight Addressed

The previous article, which discussed the upcoming budget work session, had inadvertently missed mentioning the school board’s expected vote. The news outlet responsible for the original publication has since expressed regret for the oversight. The corrected information was provided by the Chief Financial Officer for the Keene School District, Tim Ruehr.

In light of the corrected timing and inclusion of the omitted detail, the Keene community and all interested parties are eager to see the outcomes of Saturday’s session and the subsequent public hearing.

Education United States
BNN Correspondents

