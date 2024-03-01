Keds and Magnolia Bakery Craft Sweet Spring Sneaker Line: Launching March 21

Two iconic brands, Keds and Magnolia Bakery, are blending the worlds of fashion and confectionery in a mouth-watering collaboration, launching a limited edition sneaker collection on March 21, 2024. This partnership marries the classic allure of Keds' sneakers with the whimsical charm of Magnolia Bakery's signature desserts, offering fans a unique way to showcase their love for both brands.

Advertisment

Delicious Design Details

The collection features three distinct styles: the Keds Champion, Triple Decker, and Triple Up. Each model boasts design elements inspired by Magnolia's beloved bakery delights. The Keds Champion in Glitter draws inspiration from the bakery's Confetti Cupcake, featuring a glittering mix of mint green, blush, and gold, along with Magnolia Bakery's signature mint on the outsoles. The Triple Decker slip-on is adorned with a daisy-embroidered pink upper that mimics the cupcake's vanilla frosting and daisy topper. Lastly, the Triple Up adds a playful twist with mint green branding, reminiscent of the bakery's iconic hue, and sprinkle print on the cushioned footbed.

A Sweet Collaboration

Advertisment

Nicole Underwood, Director of Brand, Collaborations, and Energy at Keds, expressed her excitement about the partnership, noting Magnolia Bakery's playful aesthetic and iconic status as key factors for the collaboration. Lindsay Kotlarchyk, Keds' Director of Design, managed to fuse the best elements of both brands, aiming to bring joy and playfulness to consumers. The collaboration is also a nod to Magnolia Bakery's Carrie Cupcake, named after Sex and the City's Carrie Bradshaw, symbolizing the union of iconic fashion and sweet indulgence.

Fans' Sweet Anticipation

With the collection's release set for March 21, 2024, anticipation is building among fans of both Keds and Magnolia Bakery. Sara Gramling, VP of PR and Partnerships at Magnolia Bakery, highlighted the excitement surrounding the collaboration, viewing it as a celebration of the bakery's brand and its colorful, joyful offerings. Priced at $80 per style, the Keds x Magnolia Bakery collection promises to be a delightful addition to spring wardrobes, merging comfort, style, and a dash of sweetness.

The collaboration between Keds and Magnolia Bakery is more than just a fusion of fashion and pastry; it's a testament to the power of creative partnerships in bringing joy and new experiences to consumers. As spring approaches, fans eagerly await the chance to step out in these delectably designed sneakers, showcasing their love for these beloved brands in a uniquely stylish way.