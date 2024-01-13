en English
Business

KDIPA Facilitates Major American Investments in Kuwait

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:19 pm EST
KDIPA Facilitates Major American Investments in Kuwait

The Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) unveiled the establishment of two American giants in Kuwait — Amazon, geared towards data processing and website hosting services, and Johnson & Johnson Healthcare to foster its product line. Amazon is set up with an impressive capital of one million dinars while Johnson & Johnson Healthcare has been equipped with 20,000 dinars capital.

Boosting American Foreign Investments

The arrival of these two companies bolsters the burgeoning share of American foreign investments facilitated by KDIPA. The total investments orchestrated by the authority soared to an estimated 29.5 million dinars by the culmination of the 2022/2023 fiscal year. It marks a significant stride in increasing American foreign investment in Kuwait.

KDIPA: The Catalyst for Economic Growth

Established under Law No. 116 of 2013, KDIPA is a specialized public authority with financial and administrative autonomy. It is chaired by the Minister of Finance and tasked with the critical responsibility of promoting economic diversification within the country. The authority’s key role is to approve and receive investment licensing applications, tender incentives as per established norms, and provide after-care services and facilities for licensed projects.

Support and Supervision: A Lifelong Commitment

Moreover, KDIPA pledges an unwavering commitment to the projects under its purview. It offers continuous supervision and support throughout the project’s lifecycle, ensuring the success and longevity of the investment. This commitment embodies the authority’s vision to create jobs for locals, expand economic benefits, and position Kuwait as an attractive destination for international businesses.

Business Kuwait United States
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

