KCC’s Express Enrollment Event: Facilitating Student Admissions for the Upcoming Term

On Monday, the Kellogg Community College (KCC) will be hosting an Express Enrollment Event at the Grahl Center campus in Coldwater. The event is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. and is aimed at both current and prospective students for the upcoming term beginning on Jan. 16.

Fast-Track Enrollment Process

The Express Enrollment Event is designed to offer a fast-track enrollment process for students. This includes comprehensive services like financial aid assistance, placement testing, academic advising, and onsite registration. First-time students are urged to bring necessary documents to take full advantage of the services offered during the event.

Grahl Center Campus: A Hub for Learning

The Grahl Center campus, since its establishment in 1994, has been a significant hub for learning. It houses multiple classrooms, state-of-the-art computer labs, a science lab, an Allied Health classroom, and a dedicated student lounge. The center has been dedicated to providing a conducive environment for students to learn, grow, and achieve their academic goals.

Win KCC Merchandise

Those attending the Express Enrollment Event will also stand a chance to win free KCC merchandise. The college is offering T-shirts and book bags as part of their promotional efforts. For further information, community members and students can contact the Grahl Center directly or visit the KCC website for student registration details.

The announcement also encourages local community support through subscriptions to the Daily Reporter for more local news updates. The KCC’s initiative with the Express Enrollment Event demonstrates its commitment to facilitating the enrollment process and offering comprehensive academic resources to its students.