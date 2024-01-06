en English
KCC’s Express Enrollment Event: Facilitating Student Admissions for the Upcoming Term

By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 6, 2024 at 4:58 am EST | Updated: Jan 6, 2024 at 7:49 am EST
On Monday, the Kellogg Community College (KCC) will be hosting an Express Enrollment Event at the Grahl Center campus in Coldwater. The event is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. and is aimed at both current and prospective students for the upcoming term beginning on Jan. 16.

Fast-Track Enrollment Process

The Express Enrollment Event is designed to offer a fast-track enrollment process for students. This includes comprehensive services like financial aid assistance, placement testing, academic advising, and onsite registration. First-time students are urged to bring necessary documents to take full advantage of the services offered during the event.

Grahl Center Campus: A Hub for Learning

The Grahl Center campus, since its establishment in 1994, has been a significant hub for learning. It houses multiple classrooms, state-of-the-art computer labs, a science lab, an Allied Health classroom, and a dedicated student lounge. The center has been dedicated to providing a conducive environment for students to learn, grow, and achieve their academic goals.

Win KCC Merchandise

Those attending the Express Enrollment Event will also stand a chance to win free KCC merchandise. The college is offering T-shirts and book bags as part of their promotional efforts. For further information, community members and students can contact the Grahl Center directly or visit the KCC website for student registration details.

The announcement also encourages local community support through subscriptions to the Daily Reporter for more local news updates. The KCC’s initiative with the Express Enrollment Event demonstrates its commitment to facilitating the enrollment process and offering comprehensive academic resources to its students.

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

