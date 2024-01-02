en English
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2024-1

By: Safak Costu
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:07 pm EST
KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2024-1

In a significant development in the world of finance, KBRA (Kroll Bond Rating Agency) has assigned preliminary ratings to 55 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2024-1 (SEMT 2024-1). This prime residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) deal is pegged at a sizeable $440.9 million.

Mortgage Details and Borrower Profile

The pool is overwhelmingly made up of fully amortizing fixed-rate mortgages with 30-year terms. These account for 99.4% of the pool. The borrowers affiliated with these mortgages have a high average original credit score of 773. They also demonstrate moderate equity, as shown by a weighted average (WA) original loan-to-value (LTV) ratio of 69.1% and a WA combined loan-to-value (CLTV) ratio of 69.2%.

KBRA’s Methodology and Considerations

The methodology adopted by KBRA for determining these ratings takes into account the U.S. RMBS Rating Methodology, Global Structured Finance Counterparty Methodology, and ESG Global Rating Methodology. The agency’s report includes sensitivity analyses that delve into potential factors which could impact the ratings. These influences could lead to either an upgrade or a downgrade of the rating.

KBRA’s Credibility and Recognition

KBRA is a full-service credit rating agency recognized by multiple significant authorities. It is registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) as a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization (NRSRO). It also has the recognition of the European Securities and Markets Authority and the UK Financial Conduct Authority. The National Association of Insurance Commissioners acknowledges KBRA as a Credit Rating Provider.

For those interested in digging deeper, further details on the credit ratings, methodologies, and disclosures can be found in the full rating report and the Information Disclosure Forms provided by KBRA.

Business United States
author

Safak Costu

Şafak Coştu kicked off her career in journalism by contributing to some of Turkey's most renowned national publications, showcasing her formidable skills and ability. With time, she expanded her professional field, incorporating writing and teaching into her domain of expertise. Working as the Chief Correspondent for BNN Türkiye, Şafak leverages her extensive knowledge and skills to deliver insightful reports on the region's latest happenings. With her deep understanding and unique point of view on contemporary matters, she has firmly established herself as a respected figure in Turkish journalism.

