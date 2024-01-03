en English
KBRA Assigns AA+ Long-Term Rating with Stable Outlook to Illinois Build Illinois Bonds

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:19 pm EST
The Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) has bestowed a long-term rating of AA+ with a Stable Outlook on the State of Illinois Build Illinois Bonds. Specifically, this rating applies to the Sales Tax Revenue Bonds, Junior Obligation Series A, B, and C, scheduled for February 2024. This significant rating action, coupled with the affirmation of the existing AA+ long-term rating with a Stable Outlook for the State of Illinois’ parity Build Illinois Bonds, marks a noteworthy event in the bond market.

Stable Outlook Based on Strong Coverage

The Stable Outlook provided by KBRA stems from the robust coverage of junior obligation debt service by a broad-based, statewide source of revenue. This rating and outlook echo the strong security provisions, an additional bonds test (ABT) requiring 10.2x coverage of Maximum Annual Debt Service (MADS), and a vast and diverse statewide sales tax base. These elements collectively provide the Bonds with significant security.

Anticipated Modest Growth in Pledged Sales Tax Revenues

KBRA anticipates that the pledged sales tax revenues will continue to exhibit modest growth. This growth trajectory ensures the continued robust coverage of the Build Illinois Bond obligations. The bonds are secured by sales taxes, which may occasionally be adversely affected by economic factors. However, the strong coverage levels and a highly restrictive ABT insulate outstanding Bonds from associated risks.

Future Debt Issuance and Credit Rating Considerations

The rating agency expects that any future debt issuance under the Act will not significantly affect coverage levels. This expectation is a crucial element in maintaining the Stable Outlook for the bonds. The credit rating action takes into account several key considerations, including the U.S. Special Tax Revenue Bond Rating Methodology and the ESG Global Rating Methodology. These methodologies provide a comprehensive framework through which bond ratings are evaluated.

Business United States
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

