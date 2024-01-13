KB Home Reports Surge in Homebuyer Demand amid Moderated Mortgage Rates

U.S. homebuilder, KB Home, has reported a marked surge in homebuyer demand during its most recent quarterly earnings call, a development the company attributes to moderated mortgage rates. According to the President and CEO, Jeffrey Mezger, demand exploded after interest rates dipped from their peak in late September of the previous year. Even though mortgage rates have ticked slightly upwards this week, they remain significantly lower than the 7% high seen in the prior year.

Effective Strategies Bolstering KB Home’s Performance

Faced with a challenging market in 2023, homebuilders, including KB Home, rolled out a suite of incentives such as rate buydowns and rate locks. The efficacy of these strategies is evident in KB Home’s financial performance, with shares soaring over 73% over the past year. The company’s net orders have seen a substantial uptick, reporting 904 homes in the first five weeks of their fiscal first quarter, more than twice the number from the previous year. KB Home also witnessed a significant 176% increase in net orders during the fiscal fourth quarter of 2023, even though this fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

Mortgage Application Activity and Buyer Confidence on the Rise

As we enter 2024, mortgage application activity and buyer confidence show promising signs of growth. In the fourth quarter, KB Home reported closing 3,400 homes, with the average selling price of a home standing at $481,300. This represents a 4.5% decrease from the previous year, indicating that the company’s incentive strategies have effectively stimulated demand.

KB Home’s Strategy Adjustment for 2024

Going forward into 2024, KB Home plans to fine-tune its incentive strategies. The company aims to achieve housing revenue between $6.40 billion and $6.80 billion, with home prices estimated to range from $480,000 to $490,000. While the market conditions appear favorable at the moment, KB Home has signaled potential pullbacks in incentive strategies should the need arise.