Kaunteya Chitnis Joins Portman as Managing Director of Hospitality Amidst Company's Successes

Portman, a prolific national developer, has announced the appointment of Kaunteya Chitnis as the new Managing Director of Hospitality. In this role, Chitnis will lead the company's hotel platform, overseeing national operations and propelling the firm's hotel investment and development strategy.

Chitnis's Sterling Track Record

Chitnis comes to Portman with a wealth of experience from his previous role as Senior Vice President at MCR, the third-largest hotel owner-operator in the United States. There, he played an instrumental role in supervising more than $3 billion in hotel transactions and development, including the acclaimed TWA Hotel at JFK Airport. Prior to MCR, Chitnis gained invaluable experience at Ernst & Young and kickstarted his impressive career at Citibank's Institutional Clients Group.

Portman's Recent Successes in Hospitality

This new appointment coincides with Portman's recent triumphs in the hospitality sector. Notably, the firm celebrated the opening of the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City and was chosen to develop an 800-key convention center hotel in Cincinnati. This ambitious Cincinnati project is projected to cost $480 million and will feature significant meeting space directly connected to the Duke Energy Convention Center.

The Future of the Hospitality Industry

Despite the economic challenges presented by recent global events, the hotel industry is demonstrating robust group demand. In fact, bookings for 2023 are already surpassing pre-pandemic levels. Ambrish Baisiwala, Chairman and CEO of Portman, expresses an optimistic outlook for the industry's future and places great confidence in Chitnis's capacity to advance the company's established hospitality strategy.