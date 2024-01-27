Katie Duong: From High School All-American to Portland Thorns' Newest Draft Pick

In a momentous turn of events, Katie Duong, a 2019 graduate of Jesuit High School and a 2018 high school All-American, has been picked by the Portland Thorns with the 53rd selection in the NWSL draft. Known for her prowess on the soccer field, Duong has continuously made her mark as an exceptional player, earning two state championships in 2015 and 2018.

A Lifelong Dream Realized

For Duong, this selection is the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. A fervent supporter of the Thorns since her childhood, she now finds herself on the cusp of playing for the team she has always admired. Her connection with the Thorns precedes her draft, as she had previously served as a practice player for the team prior to her final season at Stanford. This familiarity with the team and its staff may well prove to be an added advantage as she steps into her professional career.

Anticipating the Challenge Ahead

Despite the excitement surrounding her selection, Duong remains cognizant of the fact that being drafted does not guarantee a permanent roster spot. She is also well aware of the challenges that lie ahead. However, she remains undeterred, focusing on what she can control—her performance on the field and her dedication to the sport. She is determined to make a significant impact as a rookie and earn her place in the team.

The Pillars of Support

Throughout her journey to professional soccer, Duong has never been alone. She credits her coaches, teammates, and parents for their unwavering support. Notably, her talent and hard work were recognized when she was named the 2018 Oregon Sports Award Prep Soccer Player of the Year. As she embarks on this new chapter, the support and guidance of her mentors and loved ones will undoubtedly continue to be a crucial part of her journey.