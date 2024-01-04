en English
Society

Katie Abbott to be Honored by Crisis Center for South Suburbia

By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:42 pm EST
Katie Abbott to be Honored by Crisis Center for South Suburbia

On February 24, the Crisis Center for South Suburbia will honor Katie Abbott, a distinguished personality from Frankfort, with the Dianne Masters Award at its annual gala. This prestigious award, inaugurated in 1994, is bestowed upon individuals who exemplify altruism, dedication, and commitment to the cause of assisting those affected by domestic violence. Abbott’s extensive contributions involve serving on the Board of Directors since 2014, presiding as president from 2019 to 2021, and co-chairing the gala for three consecutive years.

Impacting Lives

The Crisis Center has made a remarkable impact by providing over 32,000 hours of services and positively influencing the lives of more than 3,700 domestic violence survivors. The Center’s crucial services, accessible round the clock, encompass a hotline, emergency shelter, housing, counseling, advocacy, prevention, and educational programs.

Recognizing Excellence

In other local achievements, Jim Boswell of Bremen High School District 228 has secured the Certified Education Technology Leader (CETL) designation from the Consortium for School Networking. This recognition reflects Boswell’s adeptness in integrating contemporary technology into K-12 educational settings. Furthermore, Ethan Gallagher, a resident of Homer Glen and a business analytics student at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, has been bestowed with the Academic All-District honor by College Sports Communicators. This honor applauds Gallagher’s academic prowess and football performance during the fall season of 2023.

Local Achievements

The announcement also spotlighted several residents from the South Suburbia area, applauding their personal and academic accomplishments. These achievements reflect the commitment and dedication of the individuals, underlining the rich tapestry of talent and resilience present in the South Suburbia community.

Society United States
Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

