Kathie Lee Gifford's Iconic NYC Duplex Hits Market for $4.7M, Boasts Celebrity Past

Kathie Lee Gifford's former Manhattan duplex co-op, once shared with her late husband Frank Gifford, is up for sale, marked at $4.7 million. This 4,100-square-foot residence not only offers a glimpse into the couple's past life but also carries the legacy of having housed notable figures such as Madonna, Orson Welles, and Jacob Javits. The property is listed by Maria Serena Torresy and Julianna Simmons of Brown Harris Stevens, promising luxury city living with its semi-private elevator landing, 18-foot-high ceilings, woodburning fireplaces, and impressive city views.

Luxurious Living Spaces and Historic Charm

Located on the prestigious Upper East Side of Manhattan, the duplex spans two levels, offering expansive living spaces including three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms. It features a spacious kitchen, formal dining room, substantial living area, library, and gallery. The living room's 18-foot ceilings and exquisite moldings highlight the property's grandeur, complemented by a wood-burning fireplace and built-in bar. Large 14-foot windows frame stunning city vistas, while the master suite boasts a windowed dressing room and a renovated spa bath, enhancing the residence's luxurious appeal.

A Rich Tapestry of Celebrity Residents

The duplex is nestled within a nearly century-old pre-war building, acclaimed as one of Manhattan's most distinguished cooperatives. Its transformation from a hotel in 1959 to a coveted apartment building has seen an array of famous occupants, from opera singer Lily Pons to director Orson Welles, contributing to its illustrious history. This neo-classical limestone edifice maintains its architectural integrity while reflecting a modern, cosmopolitan flair. Amenities include a full-time doorman and basement laundry facilities, ensuring both convenience and security.

Kathie Lee Gifford's Life Post-Duplex

After selling the duplex in 2001, Kathie Lee Gifford continued to make her mark, transitioning from 'Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee' to hosting a segment on the 'Today' show alongside Hoda Kotb. While she has since moved to Nashville, embracing a quieter life focused on music, writing, and enjoying her role as a grandmother, her legacy in the entertainment world remains undisputed. The sale of this duplex not only marks the end of an era but also offers a rare opportunity for the next occupants to partake in its rich history and luxury living.