Kate McKinnon's 'Tasteful Nudes' Joke to Spielberg Sparks Laughs at Oscars

During the Academy Awards, Kate McKinnon lightened the mood by joking about accidentally sending 'tasteful nudes' to Steven Spielberg, causing an uproar of laughter among the audience. McKinnon, alongside 'Barbie' co-star America Ferrera, presented the Best Documentary Short category, adding a humorous twist by including Spielberg's dinosaur movies as nominees and questioning the reality of Jeff Goldblum.

Unexpected Humor at the Oscars

The incident unfolded as McKinnon and Ferrera took the stage, with McKinnon quipping about the inclusion of 'Jurassic Park' series in the documentary category. The joke took a hilarious turn when McKinnon expressed disbelief about the dinosaurs' authenticity, leading to a comedic exchange about her sending 'tasteful nudes' to someone she believed to be Jeff Goldblum, only to reveal Spielberg as the unintended recipient.

Spielberg's Amused Reaction

The camera captured Spielberg's amused reaction, adding a memorable moment to the evening. The lighthearted interaction between McKinnon, Ferrera, and Spielberg showcased the blend of humor and camaraderie that characterizes the Oscars, providing a break from the traditional ceremony proceedings.

McKinnon and Ferrera's Rehearsal Antics

Prior to the live event, during the Oscars dress rehearsal, McKinnon and Spielberg had already set the tone for their onstage chemistry by jokingly flubbing and cursing as they practiced their lines. This behind-the-scenes glimpse into their preparation hinted at the playful atmosphere that would later unfold during the actual ceremony.

The incident not only highlighted McKinnon's comedic talent but also showcased the Oscars as an event where moments of levity and humor can shine through the glamour and formality. As the audience reacted with laughter and applause, it was a reminder of the entertainment industry's ability to bring joy and laughter, even during its most prestigious events.