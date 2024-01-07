en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United States

Kasey Alert Issued for Missing At-Risk Man in Lawton, Oklahoma

author
By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 7, 2024 at 11:28 pm EST
Kasey Alert Issued for Missing At-Risk Man in Lawton, Oklahoma

Concerns are mounting for the safety of 38-year-old Jason Kodaseet, who disappeared in Lawton, Oklahoma on December 29th. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has launched a Kasey Alert, a statewide system used to assist in locating missing adults who are believed to be in danger, in a bid to trace him.

The Disappearance

Jason was last seen near Cache Road Square, a bustling shopping center in the heart of Lawton. Details about his activities prior to his disappearance remain unknown. He was reported wearing a red hoodie, black jacket, and black Nike shoes, an attire that might help identify him amidst the crowd.

Physical Description

Jason is described as a man of medium build, weighing around 200 pounds. He has distinctive black hair and brown eyes, physical features that might aid the public in recognizing him. The specific details about his height and other identifying markings, if any, have not been revealed by the authorities.

Public Appeal

Law enforcement and tribal authorities are working in tandem to locate Jason. They have issued an appeal to the public, urging anyone with any information about Jason’s whereabouts to immediately dial 911. The urgency in this appeal highlights the severity of the situation and the need for community engagement in ensuring Jason’s safe return.

0
United States
author

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

United States

See more
24 seconds ago
East Kern Economic Alliance: Marking 15 Years of Economic Progress
As the dawn of a new year unfurls, the East Kern Economic Alliance, a beacon of economic progress, gears up to mark its 15th year. The first significant event of the year, a meeting scheduled for 2 p.m. on January 11, is set to take place in the vibrant confines of the Arts and Community
East Kern Economic Alliance: Marking 15 Years of Economic Progress
'General Hospital' Pays Tribute to Late Actress Jacklyn Zeman
47 seconds ago
'General Hospital' Pays Tribute to Late Actress Jacklyn Zeman
Atlanta Restaurant Jenchan's Adds Health Insurance Surcharge, Stirring Controversy and Support
47 seconds ago
Atlanta Restaurant Jenchan's Adds Health Insurance Surcharge, Stirring Controversy and Support
Tehachapi Planning Commission Cancels January Meeting, Reschedules for February
30 seconds ago
Tehachapi Planning Commission Cancels January Meeting, Reschedules for February
Serious Accident on I-85 North Causes Major Disruptions in Charlotte
42 seconds ago
Serious Accident on I-85 North Causes Major Disruptions in Charlotte
Louisville Cardinals Fortify Team with Transfer Portal Commitments
46 seconds ago
Louisville Cardinals Fortify Team with Transfer Portal Commitments
Latest Headlines
World News
Louisville Cardinals Fortify Team with Transfer Portal Commitments
46 seconds
Louisville Cardinals Fortify Team with Transfer Portal Commitments
Atlanta Restaurant Jenchan's Adds Health Insurance Surcharge, Stirring Controversy and Support
47 seconds
Atlanta Restaurant Jenchan's Adds Health Insurance Surcharge, Stirring Controversy and Support
Standout Wide Receiver Antonio Meeks Commits to Louisville Cardinals
49 seconds
Standout Wide Receiver Antonio Meeks Commits to Louisville Cardinals
The Rise of Creatorpreneurs and Education-Focused Digital Content
1 min
The Rise of Creatorpreneurs and Education-Focused Digital Content
Louisville Cardinals Boost Recruitment Efforts with Major Transfer Commitments
1 min
Louisville Cardinals Boost Recruitment Efforts with Major Transfer Commitments
Thrilling Matches and Resounding Victories: A Look at Recent High School Girls' Basketball Scores
1 min
Thrilling Matches and Resounding Victories: A Look at Recent High School Girls' Basketball Scores
Victories, Scores and Thrills in Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games
1 min
Victories, Scores and Thrills in Recent High School Boys' Basketball Games
Fred Storr: Remembering York's Beloved Lollipop Man and Lifelong Railway Enthusiast
4 mins
Fred Storr: Remembering York's Beloved Lollipop Man and Lifelong Railway Enthusiast
Escalating Factionalism Creates Crisis in West Bengal's Trinamool Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
4 mins
Escalating Factionalism Creates Crisis in West Bengal's Trinamool Congress Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
5 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar: A Culinary Feat for Ram Temple Consecration
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
10 mins
The Escalating Rivalry in Para Badminton: Bhagat vs Bethell
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
14 mins
Helsinki's Charm and Iconic Cathedral: Reasons Behind Finland's Happiness Ranking
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
2 hours
Global Ambassadors Share New Year Aspirations for 2024 with The Korea Times
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
2 hours
Ghanaian Chef Aims for Guinness Record with 11-Day Cooking Marathon
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
2 hours
Iraq's Restoration Plan: A New Chapter in Environmental Recovery
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
3 hours
US-China Relations: The Shift from Engagement to Competitive Coexistence
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
8 hours
War Hospital: A Gritty Encounter with WWI Medical Strategy
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf
9 hours
WoW Season of Discovery: Players React to Latest Hunter Class Nerf

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app