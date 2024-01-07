Kasey Alert Issued for Missing At-Risk Man in Lawton, Oklahoma

Concerns are mounting for the safety of 38-year-old Jason Kodaseet, who disappeared in Lawton, Oklahoma on December 29th. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has launched a Kasey Alert, a statewide system used to assist in locating missing adults who are believed to be in danger, in a bid to trace him.

The Disappearance

Jason was last seen near Cache Road Square, a bustling shopping center in the heart of Lawton. Details about his activities prior to his disappearance remain unknown. He was reported wearing a red hoodie, black jacket, and black Nike shoes, an attire that might help identify him amidst the crowd.

Physical Description

Jason is described as a man of medium build, weighing around 200 pounds. He has distinctive black hair and brown eyes, physical features that might aid the public in recognizing him. The specific details about his height and other identifying markings, if any, have not been revealed by the authorities.

Public Appeal

Law enforcement and tribal authorities are working in tandem to locate Jason. They have issued an appeal to the public, urging anyone with any information about Jason’s whereabouts to immediately dial 911. The urgency in this appeal highlights the severity of the situation and the need for community engagement in ensuring Jason’s safe return.